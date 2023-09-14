Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be one of the more rational members of the zodiac but there are times when you get flashes of insight that arrive out of nowhere and you can expect a lot more of them in the future. Act on what your inner voice tells you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you focus only on what matters today and don’t allow minor setbacks to annoy or upset you. If you let trivial issues and trivial people get under your skin the only person to suffer will be you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching new moon falls in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart, so now is the time to throw off any and all restraints and give yourself permission to shine. What can you do over the next few days? Anything you like!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your priority today is to stay calm in all situations. Only then will you be able to think things through and see that life is moving in a positive direction. There may have been a few doubts in your mind of late but now they can be discarded.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your powers of persuasion on people who cannot help you either personally or professionally. By avoiding petty arguments you will be better positioned to influence those one or two individuals who can be of genuine use to you in the future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are short of cash over the next few days you must keep that fact to yourself. If rivals get wind of your financial situation they may make life difficult for you by demanding you pay for things you know you won’t be able to afford.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign is a harbinger of good things, maybe even great things, coming your way in the very near future. You must not take anything for granted, of course, but you can certainly start making plans of a creative nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something of a personal nature needs to be dealt with and that means before the end of the week, not the end of the year! You know what needs to be done and you know it needs to be done now, so be brave and face up to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The approaching new moon will challenge the way you look at the world, but in a good way. Sometimes you can be a bit too set in your ways but now you are beginning to see glimpses of what a different, and better, future might look like.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People in positions of authority will be impressed by the calm and steady way you go about dealing with matters of a professional nature. It’s not that you are more on top of the situation than your peers, it’s that you are too laidback to panic!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more people try to convince you that their way of looking at what is going on in the world is the right way the more you will doubt them. Play devil’s advocate today – take an opposing view to everything you are told. The results may surprise you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s quite possible you will enjoy a windfall of some kind over the next two or three days, but even if you do not you will be less concerned about your money situation than you have been of late. Let the new moon calm your financial fears.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There were occasions over the past few weeks when it seemed as if the world was against you, but now the opposite appears to be true – everyone wants to be your friend. Partnerships of all kinds are under excellent stars, so enjoy them.

