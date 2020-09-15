Your daily horoscope: September 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests you will be somewhat fickle in your affections over the coming year. By all means keep the romantic side of your life light and cheery but don’t forget that some people take displays of affection very seriously indeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No amount of wishful thinking is going to change your current situation, so start looking for things you can do that will actually make a difference. They may not be exciting things – they may even be boring – but remedying mistakes is rarely glamorous.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Open your mind to new possibilities over the next few days, but don’t open it so far that your brains fall out! There are a lot of weird and wonderful theories buzzing around out there in the world at the moment. Don’t be deceived by them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know you need help but because you hate to be in anyone’s debt you are reluctant to ask for it. You will hate it even more if you carry on as you are and the hole you are in keeps getting deeper. Swallow your pride and get assistance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may appear as if certain methods and routines are now past their sell-by date but don’t be too quick to get rid of them. If they have worked for you in the past they may work for you again in the future, with a few sensible adjustments.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because Venus in your sign is at odds with changes planet Uranus today you must be on your guard for unexpected developments on the relationship level. If a parting of the ways becomes necessary don’t try to cling on. There’s someone better out there waiting for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why is everyone being so nice to you at the moment? What is it they want from you? It may be they want nothing more than to stay close and bask in the warmth of your glowing personality. Don’t laugh, you really are very much admired.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will want fun and excitement today and chances are you won’t be too fussy about where and how you get it. However, with your ruler Venus under no small amount of pressure you must take care your reputation doesn’t suffer … at least not too much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are not usually the sort of person who indulges in wishful thinking but there is a danger that you will let your mind drift in all sorts of crazy directions today. It’s fine to be imaginative, but keep your imagination connected to reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Refuse to get pulled into the kind of family squabbles that can only end in tears. You may have to make some kind of excuse to get away from the chaos but the more distance you can put between yourself and discontented loved ones the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mind may be sharp, and some of your ideas may be touched by genius, but you could still be held back by people who cannot expand their thinking to take in new possibilities. If you want to be creative today you may have to go it alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend in need is never a burden as far as you are concerned and you will go out of your way to assist someone who needs your help today. But schedule some time for yourself as well. You may be a Good Samaritan but you’re not a workhorse.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you ask the right questions today you will get the right answers but they may seem a little bit muddled as your mind gets to grips with them. Use your Pisces intuition to work out what the universe is trying to tell you – then act on it.

