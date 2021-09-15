Your daily horoscope: September 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s not wrong to want to be rich – this is after all a material world – and there will be no end of opportunities to add to your wealth this year. If you come up with a money-making idea make sure it’s you who benefits most from it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The decisions you make about a relationship over the next few days could have major repercussions before the end of the year, so think carefully before you commit yourself. Remember too that words can hurt as well as heal. Do you have to be so blunt?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s okay to be a bit pushy on the work front but make sure you know how far you can go before people start turning against you. Not everyone can be as ambitious as you, so make allowances and don’t expect of others what you expect of yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mars moving into the most dynamic area of your chart today you will be a non-stop whirlwind of activity and you’ll accomplish in a matter of hours what it previously took days or even weeks to complete. Keep going until you are forced to stop.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could get a bit aggressive today and for no apparent reason. Most likely it’s because feelings that have been buried deep in your subconscious have worked their way to the surface and now need to be dealt with. You’ve got some scores to settle.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you are planning to do could be difficult, and maybe even dangerous, but you will do it anyway. You’re in one of those moods where it really is all or nothing, though you won’t imagine for a single moment that you’ll be the one who loses.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot be in control of every event that happens in your life and what takes place today will remind you of that fact. It will also remind you that chasing impossible dreams is not only a waste of time but a waste of money too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you rarely lack for confidence, but with Mars moving into your sign today your self-belief will go through the roof and head for the stars! What can you do with it? Anything you like. For you there are no limits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be times today when you fear the worst for no good reason but it’s quite possible that a deeper part of your mind can sense there is danger ahead. Don’t hide yourself away from the world but don’t do anything risky either. You’re not indestructible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may care about a certain person but do you care about them enough to put all your plans on hold just to help them out of a negative situation that is entirely of their own making? Hopefully not. They created the problem, so let them solve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring opportunities of one sort or another over the next few days. Be selective which of those you choose to move ahead with. If you want to get noticed try doing one thing better than anyone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is already a time of some upheaval but as Mars changes signs new challenges are sure to arise. The good news is they will be the kind of challenges you enjoy, and that you are good at solving. And remember, you don’t have to face them alone.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Go out of your way to help a friend come to terms with their fears. Not only will it be good for them but it could be therapeutic for you as well. You put on a brave face but you have anxieties like everyone else. Time to confront them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com