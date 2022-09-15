Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How you interact with people on a social level is going to be of major importance over the coming year. You may be a bit of a loner by nature but you also possess talents that, used in the right way, can make the world a much better place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The best way forward now is to sweep away those things you rely on but which are holding you back and find ways to live without them. If anyone can make a success of such a dramatic strategy Aries can, so get to it. Move fast and break things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must leave those around you in no doubt as to how you feel about the decisions they have made in your name. If you really don’t like what they have done then demand they undo it straight away. This is no time to be indecisive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can and you will see your plans through to completion, but success will come quicker if you stop thinking in terms of winning and losing. Life is not a zero sum game: It’s possible for you to succeed and for others to succeed as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been far too modest about your achievements. Let the world know what you have done and what you will be doing in the near future. You have come a long way in a short space of time and deserve to brag a little. But not too much.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be afraid to push those around you a little bit harder than you usually do today. You may not want to crack the whip, especially with people you love and respect, but if you are going to reach an important deadline there may be no other way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are so good with details you sometimes lose sight of your strategic aims, and that’s something you need to be aware of over the next 24 hours. Remind yourself what the bigger picture looks like, and why your place in it is so important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more others demand that you make an important decision right away the more determined you must be to hold back a bit. It’s your needs that count and if they refuse to acknowledge that fact it may be time to look for new partners.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A little bit of careful thought now will reap big rewards later on, so get past the idea that you must act immediately and go through in your mind what your next few moves are going to be. The further you can look ahead the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s possible that what you are working on will, for reasons outside your control, come to a shuddering halt today. But a delay may in fact work in your favour, giving you time to go over your plans again and check all those small but important details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have total faith in your own abilities but your self-belief could tempt you to make promises you find hard to keep. If you fail to deliver over the next 24 hours people in positions of authority will make life uncomfortable for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only way you are going to move up in the world as quickly as you desire is to join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions. This is one of those occasions when going it alone is not the right option. It’s time for some teamwork.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

How can you motivate yourself when you don’t have to? You may not care in the slightest about being competitive but there are still things that need to be done, for others if not for yourself. Putting loved ones first will give you the energy you need.

