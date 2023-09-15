Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Yours is one of the birthdays of the year. A new moon on your anniversary plus Mercury, your ruler, moving in your favuor again, means a wonderful new phase is beginning, not just for the next 12 months but for the rest your life. Expect big things of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you deal with tasks one at a time rather than trying to get through them all in one go you will enjoy excellent results. Your workload may be heavy but if you want to get on top of it you must move a step at a time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart means that wonderful things are about to occur, and they will be more wonderful still if you are the one who makes them happen. There really are no limits now to what you can achieve.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The fact that you made a mess of something that should have been a success must not be allowed to prey on your mind. That was then and this is now, so draw a line under the past and move confidently ahead in the direction of your dreams.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s new moon falls in one of the more adventurous areas of your chart, so maybe it’s time to come out from your hiding place and interact with the world again. Your existing social network is about to expand, bringing many new friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An offer of some kind will be tempting today but if you allow the suspicious side of your nature to take control you could miss out on something good. No one is trying to trick you, but you could trick yourself into believing they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in your birth sign, coupled with Mercury, your ruler, ending its retrograde phase, is a clear cosmic sign that the good times are back. Don’t limit yourself in any way, shape or form over the next few days. The universe is yours to command.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be in the mood for socializing today but that’s okay, in fact it’s good. This is one of those occasions when you need to stay away from crowds and noisy people so you can get to grips with your thoughts and start making new plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is crystal clear: either you change with the times or you get left behind. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart influencing group activities means it is time to get more directly involved in social and political causes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The ambitious side of your nature will come to the fore today and being an adventurous sort some of the goals you set yourself are likely to be out of this world. Others may scoff but you have never been more serious about your objectives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore mundane matters over the next 24 hours and focus exclusively on the bigger picture. The meaning of life has never been of more importance to you, so avoid petty issues and petty people and start asking the really big questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be happy to take life as it comes but today’s new moon means you must pay attention to your long-term financial situation. Money may not be everything but it isn’t nothing either and you are going to need more than loose change in your pocket.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone challenges your authority today you are advised not to worry about it. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you should let partners and loved ones do what they think is best, because it could be the best thing for you as well.

