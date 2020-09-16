Your daily horoscope: September 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because you possess a sharp tongue does not mean you have to cut people with it. The message of your birthday chart is that you need to talk less about other people’s failures and more about their triumphs – then their successes will be your successes too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to take what you see and hear at face value today, not even if it comes from people whose judgment you trust. They may look and sound confident but the planets warn they are even more undecided than you are at the moment.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you should be at your best physically, mentally and emotionally now. But don’t take anything for granted and don’t waste your time. This cosmic phase has less than a week to run.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to let people know right from the start that you won’t allow yourself to be pushed around. Just because someone knows how to raise their voice does not mean they are tough – on the contrary, it’s more likely to be a sign of weakness.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to keep your thoughts to yourself today but that’s okay as there are things that need to be said and there is no one better at saying them than you. Cancer is a cardinal sign, which means you are never afraid to speak your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No, you don’t have to make an instant decision about a money matter. In fact, the planets warn if you do you could regret it by this time next week. The more others pressure you to do something the more determined you should be to hold back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler, clashes with Jupiter, planet of excess, over the next 48 hours it’s quite likely you will antagonize a friend or work colleague with some of the things you say. Don’t look to be confrontational, but don’t be afraid of it either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have kept a distinctly low profile over the past few weeks but are beginning to wonder if it was worth it. Would you have achieved more if you had been a bit more outgoing? Maybe, but sometimes it’s nice to just relax and ignore life’s petty struggles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It does not matter what other people tell you, it matters only what your instincts say is true. The planets warn you need to be wary of people who claim to know all the answers. Most likely they don’t even know what the most important questions are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not want to cause a scene but something has annoyed you and if the only way to call attention to it is to wave your arms about and yell at the top of your voice then so be it. So, much like any other day really, only more so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get through the day without losing your temper you will have done well. Sometimes other people’s actions are just so absurd that you find it impossible to keep your cool. It would appear that stupidity is very much on the rise at the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A rival has been playing on your fears in that hope that you will make a poor decision from which they can benefit. Now that you know that you can raise your game and make sure you don’t react in ways that can be used against you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some kind of challenge to your authority is likely over the next 24 hours, but if you stay alert mentally and refuse to get uptight emotionally there is not much chance anyone will get the better of you. You’re far too smart for your rivals.

