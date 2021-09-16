Your daily horoscope: September 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to get the most from the coming year you will need to streamline your ambitions and focus on just those two or three things that are of most importance to you. Junk all those big, complicated and far-reaching plans and keep everything simple.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are not in the mood for doing your daily chores then don’t force yourself. Even if you feel a sense of duty about getting things done you will probably do a poor job as your heart isn’t in it, so leave it all for another day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more other people try to tell you what you are doing wrong the less inclined you should be to listen to them. Shut your ears to all the outside clamor and let your inner voice come through – it alone knows what is best for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may like to appear poised and in control but something will happen today that makes it clear recent events have ruffled your feathers. On the home front, especially, other people’s issues will in some way or other become your issues too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you care what other people say about you? Probably not. Generally speaking that’s a good way to be but there is a danger today that if you ignore the criticisms of a colleague or employer you could leave yourself open to accusations of disloyalty.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel an overwhelming urge to start changing things around today you would be wise to ignore it. Actions always have consequences and today’s cosmic set-up warns you will do best, at home and at work, if you do nothing at all. Leave well alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s link to Jupiter today means you must avoid doing anything too stressful. You may feel as if you have energy to spare but it’s unlikely to stretch far if you face a serious challenge. Stay away from people who ask you to do things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be able to wriggle out of your commitments today but if you do your reputation could face serious harm. Whatever promises you may have made you must honor them, even if you now recognize you should never have given your word.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel that you have to put on a show so that people in authority know who you are and what you can do but it’s really not necessary. Your abilities have already been noticed, as has your way of getting big things done quietly. Don’t spoil it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are things in your life you would like to change but this is not the best time to go about it. A difficult link between the sun and Jupiter, your ruler, could encourage you to go too far – and there may be no going back later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more other people criticize your actions the more you must ignore them. Only you know what it is you are trying to do, so only you can know if you are doing it right or doing it wrong. No one criticizes you more than you criticize yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If certain facts and figures don’t add up today it might be best to keep that knowledge to yourself for the time being. Most likely others are well aware that they’ve made a mistake and are in the process of fixing it. Give them some time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are not the sort of person who can ignore an injustice, but you are strongly advised not to get involved with issues that do not directly concern you. The planets warn your assistance will be seen as interference – and could turn everyone else against you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com