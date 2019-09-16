Your daily horoscope: September 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to learn how to be more self-sufficient. Yes, of course, you will always need other people, and they will always need you, but the more you can do on your own the sooner you will reach your potential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What seems logical to you may look silly, even absurd, to a friend or colleague, so don’t expect to be able to work together toward a common goal. Later in the week you will understand each other a bit better, so bide your time and your time will come.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been focusing so much on one issue that you have failed to notice that an equally important issue has crept up on you. What occurs today will make it abundantly clear what needs to be done – and you’ve got the whole week to do it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know what you want to do and you have a pretty good idea about how best to go about it, but something is still holding you back. Whatever that something might be, rest assured that it will be gone by this time next week – so keep making plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be of the opinion that certain aims and ambitions are beyond you, that no matter how hard you strive your efforts will always fall short, but that isn’t true. Raise your thinking, then raise your game and very soon you’ll be flying high.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Certain people have been painting a far too rosy picture of what’s been going on in your world and what happens over the next few days will bring that fact home to you. Are things really so bad? Of course not, but you do need to face up to reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think that you can cope with any and every challenge that is thrown at you but what happens today will remind you that some things get done better when they are done with other people. Teamwork is very much the keyword for the week ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have never been the sort to solve your problems by running away from then and in recent weeks have made heroic efforts to face up to a number of painful issues. Now the pain is passing and from here on in there will be more laughs than tears.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to risk a lot on something you believe will work in your favour but can you be 100 per cent certain of that? There is no such thing as a sure thing so, yes, take that risk, but have a fallback plan . . . just in case.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Say what you have to say today but don’t say so much that you turn important people against you. As communications planet Mercury is moving in your favour again you’ll find your voice with ease – but go easy on how you choose to use it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Usually you are open to taking advice but just lately you have been enjoying life so much that you may have ignored opinions you don’t want to hear. As from today though you need to wise up and recognize that not all news can be good news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The cosmic picture is beginning to shift in your favour and over the next few days you can expect good news of one sort or another. It may be another week or so until it all comes together but life is now definitely heading in the right direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to read too much into a minor difference of opinion with a friend or relative, because what seems so important today will be of no significance to either of you tomorrow. Life always changes, and your outlook needs to keep changing too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com