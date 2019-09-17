Your daily horoscope: September 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be careful what claims you make over the next few months because if you make a big noise about what you are capable of someone is bound to call on you to put your money where your mouth is. Don’t talk big, just be yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The time has come to break free of a relationship that used to hold you up but now is just holding you back. You don’t have to be nasty about it but you do have to be firm and make it clear that you are determined to move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your enthusiasm for a hobby or project of some sort will impress people today and there is a very real chance that some new and interesting offers will come of it. You are not one to do “just enough” – you always do the best you can.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your powers of persuasion are at a peak now that Mercury, your ruler and planet of communication, is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart. Be sparing how you choose to use them though. Talk too much and you could lose your voice!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you thought was of vital importance now turns out to be of no significance at all. Which should once again remind you that few things in life are worth getting worked up about. Whatever occurs Cancer, always find reasons to smile.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your attitude to something will change quite radically today – in fact it will go through a complete 180 degree turnaround until you believe the opposite of what you used to think was true. It’s not often you change your mind this easily.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your insight and understanding may be at a peak at the moment but that does not mean you cannot be fooled. Today’s Mercury-Uranus link warns you may believe something because you want to believe it, not because it is true – and that could be dangerous.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are determined to fight for something you believe in but the planets warn this may not be the right time to push too hard or get too tough. A better tactic would be to wait until your rivals have other things to worry about – then you can attack.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Self-doubt is something you seldom have to worry about but as the cosmic picture changes over the next few days your belief may slip a bit. Stick to what you know you can handle and don’t take any unnecessary risks. Play it safe for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to be a force for good in the world you will need to push your ego to one side and accept that you cannot possibly know it all. No matter how strong-willed a Sag you may be you still need other people working beside you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be too cynical today, even if what you see and hear leads you to believe that the same old people are making the same old mistakes in the same old ways. Maybe they are, but not everyone can live up to your own high standards!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Less than a week from now the sun will move into one of the most positive and dynamic areas of your chart and your physical and emotional energy and your enthusiasm for life will make a spectacular return. Start making plans and make them huge.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you learned anything over the past few weeks it was that you cannot rely on other people to guarantee your happiness and security. What occurs today and tomorrow will encourage you to be more self-reliant. Trust yourself Pisces – and act fast.

