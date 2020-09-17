Your daily horoscope: September 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With a new moon on your birthday and Saturn working in your favour too the coming 12 months should be hugely productive. Set a goal and go after it with everything you’ve got – and the universe will reward you with success beyond your wildest dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have enough on your plate as it is without taking on even more responsibilities. Today’s new moon could encourage you to believe that your physical and mental powers know no bounds but that isn’t true, so don’t push yourself too hard or too far.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Insist that you receive what you are worth today. If you give the people you deal with, both at work and in your private life, the impression that you will accept less then, inevitably, they will offer less. Demand top dollar, and make sure you get it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What seems like bad news early in the day will turn out to be good news later in the day, so don’t think the powers that be have it in for you. You are actually more favoured than most at the moment and your star will continue to rise.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s new moon urges you to stay focused on your primary objective and not let others tempt you down paths you don’t need to go. Leave trivial things to trivial people and get on with making your world, and the world in general, a better place.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus on what you enjoy today even if there are other things you could be doing that would make you more money. If you are happy with your activities then that should be reward enough – they don’t have to make you rich as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are tempted to take some kind of gamble today it could pay off, thanks to the new moon in your sign. However, there are no guarantees and you would be wise to work out the odds before committing yourself beyond the point of no return.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to get more enjoyment from life then you need to keep things simple. The more you have going on, and the more you are focused on getting ahead in the world, the less time and energy you will have for what makes you glad to be alive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your star is very much on the rise at the moment and today’s new moon, alongside a marvellous sun-Saturn link, will encourage you to aim higher than ever before. Yes, of course, you have limits, but within those limits all things are possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others tell you that maybe it would be best if you did something a little less challenging the more you must push yourself above and beyond what you have already achieved. Steer clear of pessimists and set your sights on greatness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, endows you with levels of courage and energy that make all things possible, at least for those fortunate enough to be born under your sign. Do what makes you feel most alive and keep doing it until all your dreams come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may need to back off a bit today. You have been through so much of late that things have got a little mixed up and you won’t get back on track until you have managed to clear your head. Unplug yourself, for now, from the chaos of daily life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t agree with everything that other people tell you today but you will see the logic in what they are saying. You will also see that you have been a bit too emotional in recent weeks. The cosmic message is: feel less and think more.

