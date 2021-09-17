Your daily horoscope: September 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing by far this year is that you believe in yourself, and act on that belief. You don’t want to be in a situation 12 months from now when you look back and wish you had been more adventurous. Do something extraordinary each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Major changes are likely today and over the weekend but the good news is they are the kind of changes that will benefit you personally. Don’t worry if there is some upheaval on the work front – for every change there will be an opportunity too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with partners and loved ones today. Even if they make demands you think are out of order you should treat it in a light-hearted manner – while not giving anything substantial away, of course.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets indicate you will be called on to resolve a difficult situation today, and you will need every ounce of tact you possess to make sure it does not get out of hand. Also, ignore what the doom-mongers say is about to occur. They’re wrong.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s sun-Pluto link cuts across positive areas of your chart, so if you have been planning something big now is the time to make it happen. You are more likely to succeed if you get assistance from friends and family members. Make it a joint project.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have a number of important matters to take care of, especially on the work front where co-workers and employers are looking to you to lead the way and show you are not afraid to take on extra responsibility. It’s your chance to shine.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign, linked to Pluto, planet of transformation, makes this a good day to push yourself a little bit harder, especially if you are involved in anything of a creative or artistic nature. Don’t listen to those who urge caution – go the distance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your head and your heart are working in unison today and that’s just as well because there will be some big calls to make. Listen to what your inner voice tells you, look at the facts, then act quickly and decisively if everything seems to agree.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, is strong today, so if you feel you must do or say something out of the ordinary don’t hesitate – trust your instincts and go for it. Your opinions are always respected and today everyone will be eager to hear what you have to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t worry in the slightest if what you get up to today causes some consternation among family and friends. They should know you well enough by now to accept that you rarely do things the easy way! Where’s the fun in that?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A sun-Pluto link makes you incredibly ambitious – yes, even more so than usual – but make sure you don’t over-extend yourself because it could cause problems. Your rivals are waiting for a chance to pull you down to their level. Don’t let that happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be extra careful when dealing with money matters today because there is a real possibility you could take a stupid risk and end the day less well off than when you started. If you’ve got cash in your pocket that’s really all you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You cannot escape the consequences of your actions, nor should you want to. The good news is that a good deed you did for someone in the past, with no thought of reward for yourself, will come back to you in some way today. The universe never forgets.

