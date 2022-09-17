Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others try to talk you out of your plans for the year ahead the more convinced you should be that you are on the right track. All they care about is what their efforts look like compared to your own – and next to you they look second-rate!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want the world to know who you are and what you can do but don’t do so much that you exhaust yourself. It’s not just about physical exhaustion but mental exhaustion too. Control your thoughts and make quality your No. 1 aim.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to go your own way and do your own thing this weekend but a better strategy might be to let other people call the shots while you follow along behind them. The most important thing is that you keep yourself free from stress.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to believe you need to prove yourself to the powers that be, to show them you are worthy of bigger and better things, but it isn’t true. With Mercury, your ruler, opposing Jupiter this weekend the message of the stars is that less means more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times this weekend when you feel out of your depth, most likely on the work front, but don’t let that discourage you. Others may be ahead of you on the ladder of success but with your intensity and passion you will soon catch up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be having the time of your life now but if you are wise you will also make sure friends and loved ones are having fun as well. And if they are not? Make it your mission to get them smiling again over the next 48 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is not only going through one of its retrograde phases but is also at odds with luck planet Jupiter. What does that mean in plain English? It means this is not a good time to take chances. You can though learn from other people’s mistakes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Partnerships of all sorts need to be handled with care this weekend. You may think you know what others are up to, and what you need to do to protect yourself from their scheming, but it may not be as easy as you seem to imagine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a task you must now get started on. It may be the last thing you want to spend your precious time and energy on but the planets insist you need to get going. More importantly, once you’ve got going you must not stop until it is finished.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a friend asks you to support a project that is important to them you will, of course, do what you can to help, but don’t commit yourself 100 per cent. The planets warn there may be a very good reason why you need to back out later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You of all people know there is no such thing as a free lunch, so if a friend or business partner approaches you with an amazing offer this weekend you must be on your guard. Almost certainly there are hidden costs involved. Find out what they are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are strongly advised to resist getting dragged into a situation you have no way of controlling. The more others say they will listen to your advice the more likely it is they will ignore it. Don’t get involved in other people’s battles.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your weekend will be a lot more enjoyable if you forget about your chores and duties and just relax and have fun. Not everyone will approve of your laid-back attitude but you won’t care in the slightest – and there is no good reason why you should!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com