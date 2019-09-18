Your daily horoscope: September 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means you need to be honest with yourself about what it is you want out of life and what kind of price you are prepared to pay to get it. The higher the goal the harder you will need to strive for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because someone who has a reputation as a bit of an expert tells you how to do something does not mean you have to do as they say. If you have a better idea then go for it. Maybe you’re more of an expert than they are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Believe in yourself. Take it as read that both intellectually and emotionally you are a cut above other people. The fact that others don’t think or feel the same way as you is irrelevant – it’s your life and your choice and your glory if you get it right.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you think is a problem is most likely nothing of the sort, it’s just that you have allowed yourself to be influenced by someone whose outlook is entirely negative. Stand back from the situation and see it for what it is – just a minor annoyance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The problem you are now facing is the same problem you have faced on a number of previous occasions, so it should hold no terrors for you. Unlike some people, you know how to learn from your mistakes, so this time you will get it right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Avoid taking on a new chore or responsibility today. No matter how exciting colleagues and employers try to make it sound you can be sure of one thing only: that it will be a pain from beginning to end. Say “no” and mean it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Where both family and financial issues are concerned it might be wise to bend a little today. You may believe you are in the right, and no doubt you are, but co-operation in the long-term is more important than being proved correct now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to spell out exactly what it is you desire, so that partners and loved ones and family members are in no doubt what is expected of them. They owe you for numerous favours you have done for them in the past – now it’s your turn to benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to take what you hear to heart today, especially if a friend or work colleague says something less than flattering about your performance. Taking criticism is as important as handing it out – and you’re good at that!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be honest about what it is you are hoping to accomplish. If those around you have a clear idea of what it is you are up to, and why, they are more likely to assist you than put obstacles in your path. People only fear what they don’t know.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde phase today you may feel a surge of confidence and energy, and that’s good. But don’t throw yourself into new challenges just yet. You should have learned from recent events that’s it’s usually a good idea to take your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to make a large and lasting difference in the world then you will need to act in partnership with people who share your aims and ideals. Whatever obstacles have stopped you from doing that in the past no longer exist, so get on with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may feel that a colleague does not deserve the help they are asking for but you are far too nice a person to let them suffer. But make sure they really do need your assistance and are not just being lazy. It wouldn’t be the first time.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com