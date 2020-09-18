Your daily horoscope: September 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your imagination to envision where you would like to be and what you would like to be doing 12 months from now. Then map out a step-by-step plan that will take you from here to there. Then live that plan each and every day. It’s that easy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a lot of work to get through but you don’t have to do it all in one mad rush. No matter what pressures you may be under you must consciously choose to move forward a single step at a time and make each of those steps perfect.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The universe sees to it that everything happens in exactly the right way at exactly the right time. You may find that hard to believe but if you quit trying so hard today and over the weekend you will see the pattern. Then you can work with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to rise above petty disputes and let those around you know that you won’t allow yourself to be pulled into their fights and feuds. The world has enough confrontation as it is – there is no reason why you should be adding to it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It seems you can get away with just about anything at the moment but you would be smart to recognize that the cosmic picture is beginning to change and in a matter of days it won’t be so easy. With that fact in mind, try not to make enemies.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

In recent weeks you’ve found it hard to keep your money in your pocket and it may be the case that you will have to tighten your belt over the next few days. It won’t stay tightened for long though – there are too many beautiful things you want to possess.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever challenges come your way today and over the weekend you must confront them head-on. If you don’t then chances are they will return to test you later on, by which time you may not be in such a strong position as you are now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It seems you have been keeping to yourself information that could have been used to help you professionally. Maybe that’s because you don’t feel ambitious, but more likely it’s because you are saving it to use in the future. That future will soon be here.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think that your powers of persuasion will get you out of trouble, but with Mercury ill-placed in your chart at the moment chances are you are wrong. If you get caught doing something suspect today your best course of action is to admit it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel that your current schedule is too demanding and that people in positions of power are asking too much of you then you must speak up. It won’t make you look weak – in fact others will admire you for being honest. So few people are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a good time of year for you and the next few days will bring even more opportunities to move up in the world. You don’t have to take them but as you feel anything is possible why not strive to do what others say cannot be done?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s change of signs on the 22nd will make you less inclined to worry about matters over which you have no control. Between now and then though there will still be a few things it might be wise to get out of the way. Don’t relax too soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you usually get along with appears to be keeping their distance it is probably because of something you said. Think back over the past few days and how you interacted with them. Find out why they feel hurt, then make moves to put it right.

