HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday will encourage you to believe that a “can do” attitude will overcome any and all obstacles. That may be theoretically true but it will take more than blind faith to get what you desire this year. It will take hard work too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are starting to wonder if all those new responsibilities you took on recently were really such a good idea. If the weight of expectation gets too much this week start cutting back on what you are doing, even if it means letting some people down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to try a new approach on the work front over the next few days but it could backfire on you if you do. Stick to what you know and trust and don’t get frustrated just because it’s taking longer than expected to get results.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everything has worked out the way you hoped it would in recent weeks but life moves in cycles and it won’t be long before you are on the upside of the curve again. There is no need to start anything new now. Hang in there a little longer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to say something less than flattering to people who have been getting on your nerves of late but even if they deserve to be criticized it won’t help your current situation. Bite your tongue and wait to see what happens this week.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are unhappy with a colleague who is giving you orders you don’t agree with then make sure they know about it. If you allow the situation to continue it will be even harder to shut them up later on. Speak up now, and loudly!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to act first and ask questions later but the planets warn that’s unlikely to be such a wise choice. Play to your strengths by taking your time and checking all the available facts and figures. Why rush when you don’t have to?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be necessary to tell a small lie this week in order to defuse a personal or professional crisis. Honesty is undoubtedly the best policy but on this occasion the planets are clear that for now it’s of secondary importance. Bend the truth if you have to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means help other people over the next few days but keep your creative ideas to yourself because your rivals will happily copy them for their own financial and professional gain. Remember, not everyone shares your sense of fair play.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how desperate you may be to improve your lot in life you can and you must make sure you do so honestly. If your life is an open book then no one will be able to claim you are using underhand methods. That’s not your style anyway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stay focused on your No. 1 priority and don’t let anything distract you. You are so close to your goal now and if you stick to your current path it’s just a matter of time before you reach that place you have been dreaming of for so long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more some people go out of their way to undermine your confidence the more certain you can be that you are on the right track. According to the planets you can expect some sort of breakthrough in a matter of days, so don’t change a thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to believe that someone is trying to cheat you, and maybe they are, but don’t let that sour your outlook on life. There is far more good in the world than bad and there will be even more if you trust others rather than fear them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com