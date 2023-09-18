Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have started many new projects in recent months but there is one particular project that holds the most potential and that must become your primary focus. Kick all the other stuff into touch now and concentrate on that one thing each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The way you choose to interact with other people over the next few days will to a large extent determine how employers and other authority figures treat you in return, so strive to be nice and try to keep your more critical thoughts to yourself!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel you have been in one place too long then by all means move on. Make sure though that you know how to get to your next destination and, if circumstances change unexpectedly, how you can safely get back to where you started from.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a colleague or rival is nice to you for no good reason today it will, of course, set alarm bells ringing, but according to the planets you have nothing to worry about. Sometimes it’s okay to be distrustful but, on this occasion, there is no need at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a relationship has been going wrong of late you must put a real effort into finding out why. There may be a few little things that have come between you but on most things you remain on the same wavelength, so it can still be rescued.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means do what you can to assist a friend today but don’t do so much for them that you have no time and energy left to do what’s good for you. Also, make sure they genuinely need your assistance. Maybe they are just being lazy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in your sign over the past few weeks has given your confidence a boost but it seems there are still some things you are worrying about for no obvious reason. Keep telling yourself that life is good and getting better by the minute – because it is!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more the critics and cynics say you have made the wrong move and need to change direction the more you must keep going along the path you are on. Either they don’t know what they are talking about or they are trying to sabotage your efforts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As usual you won’t be shy about letting the world know what you think and how you feel, but don’t expect everyone to agree with you There may in fact be a considerable backlash against some of your opinions, so be prepared to explain yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to find a solution to a family problem that has been giving you grief for too long. The best way to cool things down is to admit that you were the one in the wrong, even though at best it was 50-50. Anything for a peaceful life!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may not be the slightest doubt in your mind that you will succeed at whatever task it is you are now working on but you will have to work hard to persuade those who doubt you. Alternatively, just ignore them and carry on regardless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It seems a complete break with the past may be needed and it won’t be long before you must act. Make one last effort today to patch things up both in your private life and at work but, if that doesn’t work, prepare to move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make it your overriding priority today, and for the rest of the week, to reach out and influence as many people as you can. You should have no problem at all winning others round to your way of thinking. Persuasion is always better than coercion.

