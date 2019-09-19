Your daily horoscope: September 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means you will be passionate about something of public importance over the coming months. For too long you have stood on the sidelines and let others set the agenda – now it is your turn to start calling the shots.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no such thing as something for nothing and if you don’t quite believe that now you will believe it by the end of the week. An offer of some sort may sound like a surefire winner but find out what strings are attached before you agree.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, links with changes planet Uranus today, so be on your guard and be ready to go with the flow if things start happening that you did not expect. There is no point fighting against forces that are clearly too strong for you to defeat.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are trying too hard to win people over to your way of thinking. Ask yourself if it really matters if they agree with what you believe. The only thing that matters is that you know it is right for you personally – everything else is irrelevant.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you agree to get involved with over the next 24 hours because the planets warn that what starts out as a simple task could become very complicated very quickly. As always, the most useful weapon in your arsenal is the ability to say “no”.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to have a guilty conscience about something, but according to the planets there is absolutely nothing you should feel uncomfortable about. The fact that you are doing well while others are struggling is not your concern. You’re not the world’s mother!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A lot of little things seem to be against you at the moment, but the only thing that truly matters is that the two or three big things in your life are still going well. Ignore petty distractions (and petty people) and keep working toward your long-term goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets suggest that if you want to feel better about yourself you first need to forgive someone you fell out with a while back. The fact that you are no longer on speaking terms is subconsciously making you feel bad, so reach out to them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link will endow you with so much ambition and so much energy that nothing and no one can stand in your way. By all means be direct but try not to be ruthless, unless it is absolutely necessary. You can be a nice guy too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to pay the price today for a recent mistake and it would be an even bigger mistake to try to avoid it. The fact that you got something wrong is only of minor importance – what matters is that you are smart enough to learn from it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem convinced that something bad is about to befall you, but according to the planets you have nothing to fear. Career issues may be a bit more challenging than usual but you enjoy being tested, so what’s the problem? Turn those challenges into triumphs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because you have so many serious things on your mind at the moment you risk coming across as a bit stand-offish to other people. Remember to interact with those you meet – both friends and strangers – on a human level once in a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not agree with someone’s methods but it’s clear they get results, so let them get on and do their thing and, if possible, manoeuvre yourself into a position where you can benefit from their efforts. You won’t after all, get them to change their ways.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com