Your daily horoscope: September 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters, especially those that involve other people, will be of huge importance over the coming 12 months. It is possible for everyone involved to make a profit but it will take a willingness to work together that may have been missing before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend or colleague will be too domineering this weekend and it could lead to the kind of friction that sparks a fire. Keep in mind at all times that their words and actions are not in any way personal – and steer clear of extreme reactions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to believe there is no chance of changing a situation that annoys you, but you are wrong. You may not be able to influence it directly but you can make it less of a burden by adapting the way you approach it. Treat it as a joke.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to take anything too seriously over the next 48 hours, because no matter how provocative other people’s words may be it’s unlikely they are being confrontational for the sake of it. They probably don’t even understand what they are saying.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate that your commitment is about to be put to the test, and what happens today and tomorrow is the universe’s way of asking you if you are truly as tough as you say you are. Whatever the challenge, stick with it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to do something different this weekend, something that forces you to step outside your comfort zone. You have a tendency to get bored when things come too easily to you, so try a new approach and don’t be afraid to experiment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because things have been going so well for you of late you may have got in the habit of believing that life will always be good. But the next few days could be somewhat disruptive, so prepare yourself mentally and don’t fear the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you ask a friend or family member to do you a favor today they may be less than helpful, but if you wait until tomorrow they will most likely go out of their way to assist you – so hold off 24 hours until their mood is more receptive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your rivals can use tactics that slow you down a bit this weekend but they cannot stop you from moving towards your goal. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well, and eventually even those rivals will praise you for a job well done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t try so hard to impress that your words and actions seem false. Others are well aware of what you are capable of, so you don’t need to beat your own drum, at least not too loudly. On the other hand, you do enjoy making a noise!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone goes out of their way to force their opinions on you, then you have every right to point out where they are getting it wrong. You may not want to get involved in a war of words but if they start one you are entitled to finish it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be worried about a friend who is going through a tough time at the moment but unless they ask you to get involved you must keep your distance. This could be one of those situations where they have to sort things out for themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Honesty is not an option, honesty is a must, and you must make sure the people you deal with, both at home and at work, are aware that is your position this weekend. Even a small lie could put you off trusting someone ever again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com