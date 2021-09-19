Your daily horoscope: September 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will impress a lot of people this year by the way you stick to a task until it is completed. You’ve never been the sort to quit when the going gets tough and you’re not about to start now, for which the universe will reward you handsomely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

For a while now you have been anxious about a personal matter you feel unable to share with other people. However, tomorrow’s full moon will encourage you to come clean and let someone you trust know how you feel – and they will be totally understanding.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes that have been in the pipeline for quite a while are picking up steam and over the next few days will cause no end of upheavals. Is that a bad thing? Only if you are incapable of taking advantage of the new opportunities that are sure to arise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, links with luck planet Jupiter as the new week begins, which suggests that at least one, and maybe several, of your dreams are about to come true. Don’t worry if you lost something of value recently – it created a space for something better.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A relationship of some sort needs to be revitalized and over the coming week you will get the chance to refresh and renew it. You must not, of course, treat the object of your affection in the same old way as before. Be a little more adventurous.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some secrets are well worth protecting and one such secret must be kept strictly to yourself over the next few days. Others may push you to tell what you know but you must resolutely refuse to divulge information that might hurt other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Are you satisfied with what you have achieved in life? If not, tomorrow’s full moon will inspire you to set new targets for yourself on both personal and professional levels. Should other people be brought into your plans as well? Yes they should, so make room for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The recent tension you have been feeling will come to a head around the time of tomorrow’s full moon, but after that you will feel renewed. You may also be a little angry with yourself that you managed to get worked up about something so trivial.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be a rational explanation for everything under the Sun but something is about to happen that confuses you to such an extent that you doubt your own mind. Don’t worry, it will make perfect sense later in the week. For now, pretend it doesn’t bother you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can and you will tackle the most difficult tasks with confidence over the coming week. Monday’s full moon is sure to challenge you in some way but you are more than capable of dealing with the situation. In fact, you’ll make it look easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The choices you make over the next few days will have knock-on effects that are likely to last for the next six months, so think before you act and only act if you really do know what you are doing. Sometimes it’s better to do nothing at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It does not matter that you have failed at something once, twice, or even several times in the past. What matters is that you get it right the next time, and that next time is almost here. As an intelligent individual you always learn from your mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if your emotions go a bit haywire over the next few days – it’s just the full moon in your sign tugging you this way and that way. Later in the week your mind will be in charge again, and you’ll look back and laugh at what you did.

