HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you give a creative project your all over the coming year it is sure to be a huge success, but it may also upset a few people. Don’t let that stop you though. Sometimes it’s good to be provocative and certain situations desperately need a shake-up.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The bigger the load you are carrying as the new week begins the more necessary it will become to share it around. You may think you are strong enough to do it all on your own but even if you are why on earth would you want to?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is still one of the most enjoyable times of the year for you Taurus, so decide what fabulous things you are going to get up to over the next few days, then throw yourself into the fun side of life. This phase won’t last forever you know.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must keep negative emotions at bay today, because the moment you give in to the idea that Lady Luck is no longer on your side that belief will become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Act as if you cannot possibly lose – and you won’t.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be doing everything in your power to help other people feel good while neglecting your own needs but the message of the stars this week is that you can and you must do what makes you feel good for a change. Others can wait.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to spend money on things you don’t need and on social situations you could easily avoid. If you splash the cash over the next 24 hours you could find yourself worrying about how to make ends meet later in the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun is nearing the end of its journey through your sign you should be looking to tie up loose ends that might trip you up if you leave them as they are. It’s also a good time to look ahead and make some serious long-term plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pressure, both at home and at work, is building fast, but if you stay calm and keep your mind free of fear there is nothing in the world that can harm you. The next few days could be tough but after that you’ll be back to your best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Things that have been hidden from you in recent weeks will be revealed one way or another over the next 24 hours. No doubt you will be surprised how easily some people have misled you but that’s only because you wanted to believe the best of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must have a clear idea of what it is you are hoping to achieve, both in your personal life and in your career. If your aims keep changing you will find it extremely hard to make any sort of progress. Focus is a must for long-term success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friends and colleagues may claim they are acting in your best interests but can you be sure of that? While Mercury is moving through one of its retrograde phases you would be wise not to let others do things for you. Frankly, they cannot be trusted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been feeling run down of late then ease off a bit and let others take the strain. Nothing is more important than your wellbeing and with one of the best times of the year about to begin you can and you must conserve your energy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Pluto is very much on your side today, making it easy to push ahead with your plans. But as Pluto is going through a retrograde phase those plans must be perfect in every way. This is not a good time to take chances, so make sure you cannot fail.

