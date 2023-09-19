Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday warns you must not allow your thoughts to get muddled over the coming year. Keep your No. 1 objective in mind at all times and work toward it a step at a time. Focus is the key to long-term success

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t be scared to rock the boat a little today, or maybe even a lot. A shake-up is clearly necessary, especially at work where some people are coasting when they should be making much more of an effort. If you rock hard enough maybe they’ll fall out!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Resist the urge to hurry things along today because the planets warn that the more you push the more a superior force will push back at you. Both at home and at work you will do better if you take life at a more leisurely pace.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your viewpoints and opinions have been jumping back and forth a lot in recent weeks and it’s got to the stage where it is making your head spin. Maybe it’s time to settle on a particular way of looking at life and to follow that way alone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be a time to speak up about an injustice but that time is not yet. Keep your thoughts to yourself for now and gather all the relevant facts and figures you will need for when the time comes to make your case. It won’t be long.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you bend the rules a bit or cut a few corners today you may get yourself a small advantage, but is it worth the effort? More to the point, is it worth betraying your own principles, honesty being the most important? Only you can decide.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Big changes are coming and you need to be prepared for them. With mind planet Mercury moving in your favour again you should be able to look ahead and predict with some accuracy what is likely to happen next. Then you can start making plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If something has upset you then you must speak up about it right away. If you say nothing then friends and colleagues may believe you are happy with the way things are and that will make it harder to initiate changes later on. Say it now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep a tight hold on your feelings today, because if someone annoys you even a little bit there is a chance you will overreact and hit back at them in ways that are not really appropriate. You don’t have to always fight fire with fire.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A relationship problem will sort itself out if you leave it alone. The planets indicate it isn’t really much of a problem at all but you have allowed it to take a grip on your mind to the point where you can think of nothing else. Let it go!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It should be obvious by now that fate is pulling you in a new direction, so why are you resisting? The more you drag your feet the harder the route to the next point on your journey will be. Make things easy for yourself and enjoy the ride.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not all your thoughts have been positive of late, in fact there have been times when negative ideas seemed to own you, but that will change radically when the sun moves in your favor at the end of the week. Between now and then strive to be happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you need to move on from something you have grown attached to over the years. If you let it go without regret the universe will step in and replace it with something even better. Keep moving on and keep moving up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com