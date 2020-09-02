Your daily horoscope: September 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will be confronted by a series of one-to-one situations that require all your energy – mental energy especially – to deal with successfully. Your rivals’ emotional behaviour will give you an edge, so stay calm and act rationally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may worry you that someone you have feelings for seems to be on the verge of making a serious error of judgment, but what can you do? Sometimes – and this is one of those times – it’s better to let people make mistakes so they can learn from them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Is the goal you have in sight a goal you set for yourself? Or is it a goal other people have selected for you? If it’s the latter then you need to break free of their influence, before you break something that you may not be able to replace.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s full moon could help you by clearing away obstacles to your progress, especially on the work front where you seem to have been stuck in the same position for too long. Remember though, increased status tends to bring with it increased responsibility.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A difficult decision of some sort will have to be made today but it won’t be so tough if you listen to your inner voice and let it guide you. If you can’t hear your inner voice then look at what your rivals are doing – and do the opposite.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not yet have accomplished what you set out to do earlier in the year but don’t beat yourself up about it. There are many routes you can take to your ultimate goal and the route you are on now is as good as any other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot change your past but you can build a version of the future you feel happier with. Today’s full moon in your opposite sign will sweep away obstructions and make it easier for you to start moving forward again – so don’t waste time looking back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you work alongside needs to be reminded of the difference between what is real and what is fantasy. Make an effort to get through to them today. They may not thank you for it right now but later on they will admit you did them a favour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been one to avoid taking risks and you may be tempted to put it all on the line again today, but with a full moon in the sky that might not be such a good idea. Give it a day or two before you make your next move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop looking for approval for what you are doing and just get on with it. It’s not like you to feel you need to get others on your side before taking action, so why feel that way now? Whatever the reason – assuming there is a reason – ignore it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Full moons may be associated with irrational behavior but as a Capricorn you should have enough self-awareness and self-control to overcome any tendency to stupidity. Sit back and enjoy watching other people make fools of themselves. You’re allowed to laugh.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are other people making life difficult for you? Or are you making life difficult for yourself by letting them get under your skin? Most likely it’s the latter, which is good because it means you have the power to stop it. Refuse to be a victim.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s full moon in your sign makes it hard to decide what course of action to take next, but why should that be a bad thing? At times like these the best course of action is often to do nothing. You may not win, but you won’t lose either.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com