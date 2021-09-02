Your daily horoscope: September 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for energy over the coming 12 months but there will be times when your confidence in your own abilities takes a bit of a dip. Those are the times when you must push on regardless, knowing that the universe will always protect you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you are currently working on could do with a boost of inspiration, so shut lesser ideas out of your mind so there will be room for new ones to make themselves known. A relatively small change in the way you do things could bring enormous gains.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Neptune’s influence could be making you a bit vague in your aims at the moment, so get your thinking cap on and decide what needs to be done to start moving forward again. A change of scene would certainly get your creative juices flowing.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will go out of your way to avoid unpleasant scenes and unpleasant people over the next 24 hours but that may not be the best way of dealing with them. Face up to why they upset you so much and then have the courage to make changes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Exciting encounters of one sort or another are on the cards today and they should be a lot of fun. The one thing you need to avoid though is taking them too seriously. If a place, or a person, does not make you smile then leave it behind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s Mars-Neptune link warns that someone you work or do business with is being less than honest about their intentions, so be on your guard and be ready to act if they go too far. If you don’t, you could lose some serious money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means get involved with some sort of social or environmental cause, but don’t let it take you over completely. No matter how important it may be to you now there are other issues, such as personal relationships, that must not be neglected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you need to take care, especially when dealing with work-related matters. If at all possible, do important tasks yourself rather than leave them to other people. They may mean well but it’s unlikely they’ll reach your high standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most sensitive member of the zodiac but what happens today will remind you that if you want to get things done in this life you have to take other people’s feelings into consideration. Pretend to sympathize, even when you don’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how well you are doing in your career or with a creative project you need to stand back from it today and make sure you are still making the correct choices. Remember, success does not necessarily equate with doing the right thing.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A belief you have long taken for granted will be challenged today and there may be a few moments when you fear you’ve been heading down completely the wrong track. Don’t do anything drastic though – by the weekend your confidence will have returned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your attempts to resolve a dispute of some kind are admirable but with Neptune at odds with Mars today it’s unlikely anyone will be interested in what you have to say. Let them get on with it, even if it takes a turn for the worse.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Others may want to push ahead with a plan or project of some kind but you have serious doubts that it’s the right thing to do. Don’t be surprised if they decide to carry on without you – for better or worse their motivation is still strong.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com