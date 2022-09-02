Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have what it takes to succeed but for best results you need to switch off that negative voice in the back of your head that always seems to be urging caution. Good things come to those who are bold and keep striving until they win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to open your eyes to new opportunities and believe that all things are possible. Dare to think big today, then dare to do something that shows you are not only still in the game but determined to win it by any means necessary.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if the world is in a state of chaos but if you stand back from events and see them from a higher and wider perspective you will realize it’s not all doom and gloom. How you think shapes your world, so be positive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are smart enough to learn from other people’s mistakes you will avoid a major pitfall today. However, if you rush in without a second thought you may end up making the same errors they did. Think before you act and act only when you have to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to go for broke and push on for glory today but the planets warn it could end badly if you do. Just this once let your doubts guide you and hold back from committing yourself until you know for sure what the obstacles are.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An idea that has been brewing deep in your mind for some time will come to the surface today and when it does you must get behind it 100 per cent. Don’t waste your energy on meaningless events and social activities. It’s time to get serious.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the most adventurous member of the zodiac but you have your moments and one such moment will come along today. If you don’t take a chance now you will look back from later in the year and realize what a great opportunity you missed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, links with power planet Pluto today but because the angle between them is challenging you must not start thinking you cannot possibly lose. Be fearless by all means but recognize there will be obstacles in your path too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get out and about today and, if possible, get together with people whose friendship could be beneficial to you in the future. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will make it easy for you to sweet-talk your way to success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life is what you make of it and if you put in a bit more effort over the next 24 hours you can create something truly outstanding. The universe wants you to succeed and will assist you if it can, but you’ve got to make the first move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you watch what you say. You may feel it necessary to be critical of a colleague or friend but your choice of words, and the way you use them, will determine whether their impact is positive or negative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although success will come about mainly through your own efforts today there is also a luck factor working in your favor, so be brave and do what your inner voice tells you is best, even if other people say you are playing with fire!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the zodiac’s most sensitive sign you have a natural ability to tune in to other people’s thoughts and feelings and that skill will help you tremendously today. Back your hunches 100 per cent, even when they seem a bit detached from reality.

