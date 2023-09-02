Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need a lot of human contact over the coming year. No matter how independent-minded a Virgo you may be you are still a social animal at heart and must not deny yourself the benefits of love and companionship. Treat the whole world as your friend.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in your opposite sign puts relationships under the spotlight, so don’t hesitate to reach out to people and let them know how you think and feel. They may not always agree with your conclusions but they will appreciate your being honest with them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus in the domestic area of your chart has had a calming effect on family affairs in recent weeks, but as the planet of affection is about to begin its retrograde phase a little more drama is to be expected. Don’t let that diminish your feelings of love.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Little things have a way of annoying you and that is something you will need to deal with over the next 48 hours. The outside world may be full of petty people and trivial events but the world inside your head can still be an oasis of serenity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that others will happily give you less than you deserve if they think they can get away with it this weekend, so stand up for your rights and demand that you get a fair share of the spoils. Make a noise if you have to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although nothing appears to faze you there will be moments this weekend when you have trouble working out why loved ones and friends are behaving so strangely. Whatever the reason it’s unlikely their actions will hurt you, so don’t be too concerned.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yours may be one of the more emotionally detached signs of the zodiac but you have feelings like everyone else and beneath that stern exterior your emotions are churning. You will feel better if you focus on satisfying your own desires rather than other people’s.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be sociable by nature but there are times when you prefer your own company and this is most likely one of them. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts for a while. You can catch up with your friends later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you begin a new project with a huge burst of enthusiasm this weekend you may lose interest in it come the middle of next week, so start slow and don’t feel it has to be an instant success. Treat it as a marathon, not a sprint.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Accept that there will be setbacks and difficult phases over the next 48 hours and resolve to take them all in your stride. If you refuse to let little things annoy you then the big things will, in some strange cosmic way, worry you even less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although Capricorn is thought of as a materialistic sign you can also be quite philosophical in your outlook on life and that fact will be much in evidence this weekend. What does it matter if you end up a few dollars poorer? Being happy counts for more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be overly suspicious at the moment. Why is that? Whatever the reason it will pay you to adopt a more easygoing attitude over the next few days. Keep reminding yourself that the people you meet on life’s journey are all very much like you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more friends and loved ones ask of you the more you try to do for them and it is taking a toll on your physical and emotional energy. Familiarize yourself with the most useful word in the English language this weekend, the word “No”.

