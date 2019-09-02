Your daily horoscope: September 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means put everything into reaching your life’s dream this year but don’t forget that other people have a claim on your time too. Make sure those you love know what it is you are aiming for – and find ways they can help you to succeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure it is you who is in control of your emotions today and not your emotions that are in control of you. If you let your more negative feelings get the better of you there could be less than enjoyable repercussions a little further down the line.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be too aggressive today. With the sun linked to energy planet Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart you may think you can do as you please but there will be comebacks if you go too far. Remember, life isn’t a war.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a family member makes you an offer of some kind today you would be wise to consider it seriously, even though your first reaction may be that it is too risky. Maybe it is, but since when did you start favouring the easy path through life?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s sun-Mars link urges you to speak up and let the world know what it is you most desire. You may prefer to keep your passions to yourself but your instincts tell you that, on this occasion, secrecy is not the smartest option.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A money-making opportunity could land in your lap over the next few days and the planets suggest if you get it right you could make a sizeable profit. Remember though that you’re not the only one after this prize, so think and act fast.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Mars link in your birth sign means it is time to start something fresh. Get out into the world and make yourself known to people whose friendship might be of use to you career-wise. A little networking now could pay big dividends later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

After a series of recent highs it’s inevitable that you will experience some sort of reaction but that’s okay. If you feel disconnected from the celebrations going on around you today it’s nothing to be concerned about – you just need some time on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how many times you have promised yourself that this week, month or year will be the one when you make your mark you must not lose heart. The omens are good for a big breakthrough this week, so be ready to act when your chance comes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your big task now is to get your act together on the work front. You can be a bit too laidback at times and if you let current opportunities pass you by you may look back later on and wish you had been more dynamic. Go for it Sag!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have an urge to travel then start making serious plans, because there will be opportunities aplenty to spread your wings over the next few weeks. Give your mind permission to roam as well. What’s in your head today will be in your life tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will begin to notice over the next few days that the world is full of opportunities you were previously unaware of. Someone with your huge talents should be out there making a name for themselves, so get busy. You have a destiny to fulfil.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partners and colleagues will help you out if they can but how can they assist you if they don’t know what it is you need? Speak up today and make sure everyone around you knows what they can do to get you through your current difficulties.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com