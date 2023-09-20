HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

To get the most from the opportunities that are about to come your way you must have a clear idea of what you value most. Then you can make the right choices when it comes to selecting which opportunities to seize and which to leave well alone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you try to force your views and opinions on other people today they will undoubtedly rebel. Even if they pretend to agree with what you say their actions will show they do not believe a single word of it. Leave room for disagreement.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Recent events may have soured your outlook on life a little but don’t fall into the trap of believing it will always be like this. The world keeps turning and what comes around over the next few days is sure to have you smiling again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be having second thoughts about a course of action you recently embarked on but don’t change course yet. In a matter of days you will realize you are closer to your ultimate goal than you thought possible just a short time ago.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Speak the truth as you see it today and don’t worry in the slightest that other people’s sensitive egos might get hurt. It may actually do them some good to realize that not everyone thinks and feels the way they do, least of all you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more facts and figures you use to convince someone you know what you are talking about the more upset, and maybe even aggressive, they will get. Some people just cannot stand being proved wrong. Maybe you need to see less of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will become apparent today that someone you thought you could trust has not been entirely honest, but don’t let it come between you. Most likely they have a very good reason, in their mind at least, for not telling you everything they know.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let your colleagues, and least of all your rivals, see that something is worrying you. If they do they may decide to play on your fears for their own advantage, so make as if you don’t have a care in the world. You’re good at pretending.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You cannot just crawl back into your shell and pretend that the big bad world does not exist. There are things that need doing that only someone with your combination of skill, strength and stamina can make a success of, so get them sorted!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Forget about catching up on chores and minor matters today and do something creative instead. You have been running here, there and everywhere of late trying to do too many things for too many people. Now do something good for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you try to hide your feelings for a certain person the more others will be able to sense that something is amiss, so maybe you should just open up and tell them. Who knows, the warmth of their response may surprise you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not want to be distrustful but if your sixth sense tells you to be wary of someone new in your social circle you must listen to it. Make sure you get to know them a lot better before you open up about anything of a personal nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why sit around in the same old places, doing the same old things, when you could be out there creating waves? It’s time to break out of your rut and reach out to individuals who share both your aspirations and your desire for adventure.

