Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: September 20

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you strive to get along with people over the coming year the more good things the universe will send your way. It’s easy to get annoyed with those whose attitudes and actions we disagree with, but it’s ultimately more rewarding to understand each other.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much if there are times today when you find yourself in the dark. It could be that others are keeping things from you but more like they don’t know what is going on themselves. Whatever it is it’s unlikely to be that important.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get the chance to show how creative you can be today but almost certainly you will antagonize someone who is jealous of your success. Why should that matter to you? Are you going to take their criticism of your efforts to heart? Of course not!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have a tendency to leave things to the very last minute, not because you are lazy but because you get a buzz from having to compete against the clock. Be careful. The planets warn if you try that today you could find yourself losing the race.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

To get the best from today’s full moon you need to be open and honest about what you are doing, even if you know that some people will oppose you. Don’t waste time trying to hide what you are up to – it looks suspicious and wastes energy too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A financial dispute of some kind will resolve itself in time, so don’t get worked up about it. The current full moon could make the situation look worse than it is, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens you won’t let it get to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You should know by now that you cannot force people to think and act like you – and if you forget that fact then something will happen today to remind you, maybe painfully. Find ways to work with others, even though you may have very different outlooks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life will pick up considerably when the sun moves into your sign on Wednesday, but first you need to deal with the current full moon, which could cause problems on the work front. Don’t get emotional about events that are of only minor importance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can at times be exceptionally blunt, but it will pay you to be careful what you say over the next 24 hours, especially when dealing with people who have a high opinion of themselves. Are you so short of enemies that you need to make more?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to make a drama out of a crisis – and certainly don’t let more emotional types persuade you that the end is nigh and it’s time to run for the hills! Well before this week is over you’ll realize it was all hysteria from start to finish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Life may be a lot of fun at the moment but over the next few days the cosmic picture will change and you will find yourself having to deal with some serious issues. Don’t stop smiling though. Life is supposed to be enjoyed, not endured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life will be fun again soon but today you will have to deal with something of a mundane nature that bores you intensely. It may not be important in itself but it is important that you make a good job of it. The powers that be are watching.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s full moon in your sign suggests you could get a bit emotional about a relationship that clearly means a lot to you. Try to keep your more negative feelings under control and recognize that any event, be it “good” or “bad” can be a learning experience.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
