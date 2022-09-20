Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that you are capable of so much more on every level. What is your ideal lifestyle? What would you do if you knew you could not fail? Then live it and do it, each and every day from now on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A number of issues are coming to a head and you can sense it will soon be time to make some major decisions. Most importantly, you will need to decide if a long-term relationship is still worth all the effort you’ve been putting in to make it work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not care too much for details but over the next few days you will have to focus on the small stuff if you don’t want the big stuff to start going wrong. You cannot trust others to make the right calls, so make them yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

In a matter of days your life will enter a much more productive phase, so get your head together and be ready to invest some serious time and energy in a new creative project. A more dynamic approach is a must if you want to succeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not want to cut back on your social activities but according to the planets you have no choice. It’s time to focus more on matters closer to home, especially if loved ones are of the opinion you have been neglecting them of late.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Nothing much will change over the next few days but you can sense on a deep inner level that by the weekend at the latest there will be some major developments both at home and at work. Prepare yourself for the rush of events that’s about to occur.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make use of the sun’s last few days in your sign to do something big, something that gets you noticed by the powers that be. It is never too early to make your mark and it is never too late either. Any day can be a new beginning.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, links with surprises planet Uranus today, so expect the unexpected! No doubt you will have a lot of fun but spare a thought, and maybe a helping hand, for a friend or work colleague who has not been as fortunate as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

All sorts of dreams may be whizzing around your head at the moment but if you are smart you won’t try to make them come true. No matter how much you might want to turn dreams into realities, some things are not meant to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are so many options open to you now that it’s somewhat confusing. If in doubt about what you should do next ask a trusted friend what they think – and demand that they are totally honest with you, even if you might not like what they say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When the sun moves into the career area of your chart on Friday there will be new goals for you to aim for. Between now and then though there are still tasks that need to be finished. It may be a rush but you can get them done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tired of the same old faces and the same old places but the planets urge you to put up with them a little longer. In a matter of days the cosmic outlook will change and you will be free to come and go as you please.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Have you been a bit too free and easy with your money of late? Yes, you probably have, but there is no need to worry because you will get the chance to replenish your coffers before the end of the week. Making money won’t be a chore.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com