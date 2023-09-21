HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will rouse you to even greater efforts over the coming year and it is more than likely that your creative star will shine brighter than ever before. What can you accomplish? Anything and everything your heart desires.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There have been times of late when it felt as if the entire world was against you but that was and is an illusion you need to get past. Not only is your long-term future bright but what occurs between now and the weekend will boost your flagging self-belief.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to prove yourself to other people just because they demand it of you. Anyone who calls on you to back up claims that to you are self-evidently true must be told to take a running jump, preferably off a very short pier.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s link to power planet Pluto today will inspire you to do things in the world that are sure to make a name for yourself, but make sure you get noticed for the right reasons. Above all, avoid making promises you may not be able to keep.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more someone tries to hide their true feelings from you today the more you will know what is going on in both their head and their heart. You have a knack for recognizing those little signals that reveal whether or not you are being lied to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although your confidence has been up and down in recent weeks the sun’s change of signs at the weekend will encourage you to believe that the good times are returning. Get yourself ready by understanding there is no reason at all to worry about anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone makes a promise you suspect they may not be able to deliver on today you must ask them to think again and adjust their expectations a bit. Let them know you don’t require miracles from them, just their very best effort.

Astrologer Chani Nicholas opens up about the power of the zodiac sign and how new motherhood changed her

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because it seems that the harder you work the more work there is to do you may be inclined to not bother any more. That would be a mistake. Today’s sun-Pluto link will energize you to such an extent that work becomes a pleasure, not a pain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you still fretting over details that you have no way of changing and that probably won’t make any difference to your long-term aims? Forget about the small stuff today, tomorrow and over the weekend and focus only on the bigger picture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to deal with a situation that is fast getting out of hand, and you need to deal with it now. Put any social plans you have made on hold for the next 24 hours and devote yourself to putting right what has inexplicably gone wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign links nicely with the Sun today, so you will be feeling bullish about your chances both at home and at work. Remember though that while making plans for yourself those plans could affect friends, colleagues and loved ones as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets a matter of some importance is now out of your hands and all you can do is go with the flow and adapt yourself to whatever events may arise. The good news is you won’t be too unhappy with the new reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If it has reached the stage where every time you make a suggestion a friend or loved one knocks the idea on the head that could be a sign you need to spend some time apart. It is possible to be too close to someone for too long.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com