Your daily horoscope: September 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means you cannot afford to gamble with your resources, not even if you genuinely believe you are ahead of the game and cannot possibly lose. Conserve what you have already got – it’s really all you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to be pleasant you will reap the benefits over the next few weeks. As the sun moves into your opposite sign tomorrow you must accept that partners and colleagues have the upper hand – but that fact could actually work in your favour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s important that you pay attention to what your body is trying to tell you. With all the feverish activity of recent weeks it could be the case that you are close to exhaustion, with only your willpower keeping you going. Be kind to yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun is about to join your ruler Mercury in the most dynamic area of your chart, which means one of the best times of the year is about to begin. Keep telling yourself that all things are possible, even if you don’t completely believe it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Honesty is always the best policy and you must speak up and let loved ones know where you think they are going wrong even though you know they won’t thank you for it. A bit of constructive criticism is exactly what they need right now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun is about to move into the communications area of your chart you should find it easy enough to put across your point of view. But you need to remember that it is only your point of view and that others are entitled to disagree with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Earn more or spend less. Even better, do both. That is very much the message of the stars for you now and if you heed it you should find that your financial situation begins to improve. The next few weeks will bring new opportunities to boost your income.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow you will find your feet again and soon be running ahead at full speed. But don’t run just for the sake of it – have a target or a goal in mind, something that motivates you to keep going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to be fearful but because you can sense that things are about to change you may be reluctant to get involved in anything new. But that’s okay. In fact it may be good. Aim to think more and do less over the next few days.

Story continues below advertisement

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you make a wish over the next few days it may come true. There are certain times of the year when the universe assists you and this is one of them, so make that wish and get loved ones to make some wishes of their own as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun is about to cross one of the most important angles of your chart, making this the perfect time to look ahead and plan what you intend to do in the world. Set your sights high and believe that all things are possible, because for you they are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into one of the most positive areas of your chart tomorrow and already you can sense that good things are going to be coming your way. Refuse to limit yourself in any way, shape or form. The world is what you make of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep confidential information to yourself today, because the planets warn if you let slip what others are not entitled to know about it is you who will suffer in the long-term. People are trusting you to keep your mouth shut – don’t let them down!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com