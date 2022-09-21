Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Have you missed your chance? Has Lady Luck passed you by? No and no again. The message of your birthday chart is that if you push just a little bit harder this year the breakthrough you have been dreaming of will happen – in a very big way!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are ways to get things done without having to be nasty about it, so be assertive today but be understanding too. Partners and colleagues are more likely to do what you ask of them if you explain why it would be in their interests to do so.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have started a lot of news things while the sun has been moving through the most dynamic areas of your chart. Soon you will have to decide which of them are worth carrying on with and which should be dumped. Give it some thought.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The dark days are almost at an end and there is light at the end of the tunnel, so stop worrying about what you should have done but did not do and get yourself ready for the fun times ahead. They can and they will be creative times too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make the most of your social life today because by the end of the week you will be required to turn your attention to more serious matters. If nothing else, what happens next will remind you that your family life is the backbone of your existence.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Money matters of one sort or another have dominated your thinking in recent weeks but the planets indicate this rather worrying phase is coming to an end and soon you will be able to enjoy yourself socially without feeling guilty about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun leaves your birth sign two days from now but that does not mean your life will come to a sudden halt. On the contrary, while you will certainly have to get serious about the financial side of life the fun side will still be there.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun moves into your birth sign on Friday and there is a new moon, also in your sign, at the weekend, making this one of the best times of the year to begin a new job or creative endeavor. Aim to be the best, and you will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There has been a lot of coming and going in your life over the past few weeks and you may now be feeling a bit rundown physically and emotionally. Aim to give yourself a break over the next few days. You need it and you deserve it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have worked hard to reach your current position in life and you are not about to put it at risk because some people think you should be doing more for them and less for yourself. That’s nonsense and you know it. Make sure they know it too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As the sun approaches the career area of your chart you can and you must put your ideas to the test. One of those ideas has the potential to transform your existence in ways you can as yet hardly imagine. Expect great things of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how difficult the past few weeks have been the sun’s move into your fellow air sign of Libra at the end of the week will lift your spirits and put all your struggles into perspective. Be positive about your future, because it WILL be special.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to give up a habit you think is bad for you the harder it becomes to change. Why not take the hint and approach the problem from a different angle? Pretend it’s a virtue rather than a sin. You may grow to like it!

