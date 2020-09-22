Your daily horoscope: September 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be the sort of person who interacts with the world more with your head than your heart but over the coming 12 months you must pay attention to your feelings. What is it you are truly passionate about? Make that the centre of your world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t lose out in any way if you let other people make decisions for you today. On the contrary, by letting them do the mental work you can spend more time doing what appeals most to you – like enjoying life with the one you love.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you push yourself too hard over the next few days you may regret it later on. Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart urges you not only to know your limits but to respect them. Everyone has a breaking point, even Taurus!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have so many good things to look forward to, and if you don’t quite believe that now you will do come the weekend. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today urges you to focus on creative activities and affairs of the heart.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Quality is always more important than quantity, and that applies as much to your personal life as it does to your work. Don’t just spend time with loved ones, make a serious effort to show them how much you care. Above all, pay attention to their needs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter what others may say to the contrary no one has the right to tell you what to think or how to act. If someone pokes their nose into your affairs make sure they get the message that unless they poke it out again they risk losing it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters and business issues will become increasingly important to you over the next few days. You don’t have to put getting rich ahead of everything else but you do need to recognize – if you don’t know already – that it’s no fun being poor.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Act as if today is going to be the most important day of your life and then do something that makes it extra special. As the sun moves into your sign you will believe there is nothing you cannot do. It may not be true but act as if it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point being too assertive or aggressive today. The planets indicate that you will achieve more in the long term if you co-operate with people rather than compete with them. No, life is not a zero sum game – everyone can be a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your sixth sense tells you that something is not quite right with the world today you would be wise to listen to it, even if everyone around you says you have nothing to worry about. Why take risks when you don’t have to?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you have what it takes to reach the top, but your efforts will meet with only limited success until you start believing that your desires are as valid as everyone else’s. Guilt is a needless emotion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your opinions and beliefs don’t change often but when they do they tend to flip from one thing to another in an instant. Information that you had previously overlooked could be the piece of the jigsaw that brings a very different picture into focus today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may want to prove yourself but don’t try to do so by picking fights with people you are unlikely to beat. Not only will you come out of it second best but losing could cost you financially as well. There’s no percentage in confrontation.

