HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can form a clear picture in your mind of what it is you desire to accomplish over the coming 12 months you will be at least halfway towards its completion. Once you have a plan the universe approves of opportunities will come at you thick and fast.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how independent an Aries you happen to be the sun’s move into your opposite sign means you will need to co-operate more with friends, colleagues and loved ones this weekend and beyond. Keep reminding yourself that you are on the same side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life will be easier this weekend if you keep things simple. If you get hung up on details you could find yourself in a rut that you struggle to climb out of out again, so focus on the bigger picture and take life a step at a time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the most creative area of your chart this weekend means a more favourable and light-hearted phase is about to begin. Forget about all the frustrations and failures of recent weeks and give yourself permission to shine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because you like to control what is going on around you it’s possible you will feel out of sorts over the next 48 hours as events beyond your understanding push you in strange new directions. Just because they are strange does not mean they are bad!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have put duty before pleasure on several occasions over the past few weeks but now you are in a position to reward yourself by getting out into the world and having as much fun as is humanly possible. No ones parties harder than Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun leaves your sign and enters the money area of your chart this weekend, so the emphasis of your daily life will now be primarily on what you own and what you earn. Have you spent too much in recent weeks? If so, tighten your belt!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A new solar year begins for you this weekend and it won’t be long before you are surging ahead on a wave of self-belief. With Mars in your sign as well though you could easily go to extremes, so always think before you act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be conventional by nature but your mind sometimes goes off at a tangent and you come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas and theories. That’s fine, but don’t get carried away and start believing what is clearly impossible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to push beyond your current limits and accomplish things that get you noticed by the powers that be you need to join forces with like-minded people. You can go far on your own but can only go all the way as part of a team.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun is about to move into the career area of your chart, which means you will go to almost any lengths to further your ambitions. You must though play by the rules. By all means call attention to yourself but make sure it’s for the right reasons.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will surprise a few people, and maybe yourself, by how eager you are to embrace new ideas and new ways of working over the next 48 hours. Aquarius is a sign that doesn’t change often but when it does it goes all the way!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Think deeply this weekend about where you are going in life and then ask yourself if it’s still the right journey for you. The universe is urging you to leave behind trivial things and trivial people and get serious about your long-term ambitions.

