 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: September 22

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An intense Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to believe that the best way to succeed is to demand that everyone follows your lead – but that’s wrong. The best way to succeed is to persuade with facts and figures that cannot be argued with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be true that you are dancing to a tune not of your own choosing but don’t worry about it. The sun’s move into your opposite sign today does not mean you are at the mercy of events – it means you will need to make compromises, that’s all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to make an impression on the work front between now and the end of the week you must take it. If you hesitate for even a moment the opportunity could be gone and someone else will take your place in the spotlight.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much pressure is put on you today you must not compromise your beliefs or your values. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart there is nothing anyone can do to force you to adopt a new stance – so don’t!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart means that if partners and loved ones expect you to do something different to what you want to do you would be wise to accommodate their needs. It’s a small sacrifice that could have big benefits.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Speak up – loudly if necessary – and make sure the world hears the message you feel you need to communicate. You will, of course, create enemies among those who don’t want to hear the truth but for every one of them there will be dozens who believe you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be extra careful when spending money over the next few days. Can you afford to splash out on luxury items? No. Should you hand over your credit card details every time someone demands them? No again. Learn to live on less for a bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Any day can be a new beginning but as the Sun is moving into your birth sign this day could be extra special. Identify your number one ambition in life, then dedicate yourself to making it a reality. Focus all your energy in that single direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been one to seek the spotlight and now the Sun is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart you will be even less inclined to show your face in public. You’ve got to surface sometimes though. Let loved ones know you’re still alive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your principles are important and you must stay true to them, no matter how much the powers that be pressure you to abandon them. The most important thing in life is not living well materially but living up to your highest ideals. Don’t ever betray them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone in a position of power is watching you closely and if you stay calm and carry on making a good job of what you are working on they will be hugely impressed. That, hopefully, will lead to a promotion, or a salary increase, or both, very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With the sun joining Mars in your fellow air sign of Libra your adventurous spirit will be freed and nothing and no one will be able to hold you back from exploring. What other people see as obstacles you will see as challenges to be overcome with joy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not want to be ruthless but you know that your long-term interests, especially your financial interests, depend on making tough decisions and seeing those decisions through to the end. To be blunt: you cannot afford to be nice, at least for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies