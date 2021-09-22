Your daily horoscope: September 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An intense Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to believe that the best way to succeed is to demand that everyone follows your lead – but that’s wrong. The best way to succeed is to persuade with facts and figures that cannot be argued with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be true that you are dancing to a tune not of your own choosing but don’t worry about it. The sun’s move into your opposite sign today does not mean you are at the mercy of events – it means you will need to make compromises, that’s all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to make an impression on the work front between now and the end of the week you must take it. If you hesitate for even a moment the opportunity could be gone and someone else will take your place in the spotlight.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much pressure is put on you today you must not compromise your beliefs or your values. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart there is nothing anyone can do to force you to adopt a new stance – so don’t!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart means that if partners and loved ones expect you to do something different to what you want to do you would be wise to accommodate their needs. It’s a small sacrifice that could have big benefits.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Speak up – loudly if necessary – and make sure the world hears the message you feel you need to communicate. You will, of course, create enemies among those who don’t want to hear the truth but for every one of them there will be dozens who believe you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be extra careful when spending money over the next few days. Can you afford to splash out on luxury items? No. Should you hand over your credit card details every time someone demands them? No again. Learn to live on less for a bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Any day can be a new beginning but as the Sun is moving into your birth sign this day could be extra special. Identify your number one ambition in life, then dedicate yourself to making it a reality. Focus all your energy in that single direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been one to seek the spotlight and now the Sun is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart you will be even less inclined to show your face in public. You’ve got to surface sometimes though. Let loved ones know you’re still alive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your principles are important and you must stay true to them, no matter how much the powers that be pressure you to abandon them. The most important thing in life is not living well materially but living up to your highest ideals. Don’t ever betray them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone in a position of power is watching you closely and if you stay calm and carry on making a good job of what you are working on they will be hugely impressed. That, hopefully, will lead to a promotion, or a salary increase, or both, very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With the sun joining Mars in your fellow air sign of Libra your adventurous spirit will be freed and nothing and no one will be able to hold you back from exploring. What other people see as obstacles you will see as challenges to be overcome with joy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not want to be ruthless but you know that your long-term interests, especially your financial interests, depend on making tough decisions and seeing those decisions through to the end. To be blunt: you cannot afford to be nice, at least for a while.

