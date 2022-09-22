Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

So many things have gone right for you lately that you may be inclined to slack off a bit. The message of your birthday chart is that you must not lose sight of your long-term goals, nor what needs to be done to keep those everyday successes coming.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not want to admit that you are in over your head but the longer you go on without asking for help the worse an already bad situation is likely to get. No one expects you to know everything, so don’t expect it of yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to some people you have spent too much time enjoying yourself and not enough time taking care of your responsibilities. They may be right, to an extent, but there is no reason why you should feel guilty about it. Having fun is not a sin.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are sure to go over the top in some way over the next few days, but is that necessarily a bad thing? According to the planets you are in one of those moods when you genuinely believe that all things are possible. Maybe they are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to confront what you are scared of between now and the weekend. You may be surprised to discover that, once you have faced up to your demons, they no longer look quite so intimidating. Next time, don’t take fright so easily!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone seems to be saying exactly what you want to hear at the moment. Does that strike you as suspicious? Maybe it should. As mind planet Mercury is still moving retrograde you must check so-called “facts” for yourself – don’t just leave it to others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more someone tries to get you involved in some sort of financial scheme today the more you will need to be on your guard. There is every chance they are hoping to deceive you and make a quick profit at your expense. Don’t let that happen!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may think you can do no wrong at the moment, and you may be right, but while mind planet Mercury is moving retrograde you must not take anything for granted, not even your own greatness. There is no such thing as a sure thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you thought was going well could suffer a bit of a setback today but there is no reason to worry about it. According to the planets it is just a temporary blip and you will be back on top of the situation come the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to rush here, there and everywhere today. Keep things simple in both your career and your private life and ignore those who say you need to work harder and move faster, because they are wrong. The balance is right just as it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Mercury, planet of communication, is about to move out of the career area of your chart, at least for a while, you would be wise not to make promises to colleagues and employers that you may not be able to keep. Manage their expectations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you expect good things to drop in your lap today the more frustrated you will be when you see other people getting rewards you feel should have been yours. You can get what it is you desire but the effort must be your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone you work or do business with sings your praises today the more you need to be on your guard. Almost certainly their sweet talk is designed to lull you into a false sense of security – and it won’t be to do you any favours!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com