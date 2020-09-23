Your daily horoscope: September 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to focus on your own interests more and let other people worry about what’s going on in the wider world. That’s not selfish, it’s sensible – and the world might be a better place if more people did the same.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you scatter your energy in too many directions you may fail to reach even one of your goals, never mind all of them, over the next few days. Draw up a to-do list ranked by importance and work through it one thing at a time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be hugely enthusiastic about what you have to do today but do it with a smile on your face anyway. If you give others the impression that you are enjoying yourself they may make life easier for you by joining in and helping.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will need a great deal of patience over the next 24 to 48 hours. With your ruler Mercury at odds with Saturn there is a real danger you could lack self-discipline and say something you later come to regret. Think before you speak!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If what you are told today sounds too good to be true then keep your distance and refuse to commit yourself, even if others say you have a duty to get involved. Your first duty is to make sure you are not being played for a fool.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Let go of things you no longer need and move into the future minus thoughts and feelings that have been holding you back. Remember, you don’t have to ask anyone’s permission to change. It’s your life and you can live it as you see fit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets your mental alarm bells will be ringing today and most likely your suspicions will work in your favour. Don’t be afraid to question what other people are saying – listen to your inner voice and trust what it tells you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be desperate to get your life back on track – especially the domestic part of it – but don’t make too many changes all in one go. Although you know what needs to be done the conditions are not quite right yet, so be patient and keep planning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be happy that the pace of life has slowed down a bit in recent weeks but don’t expect that to last. Hopefully you have used the extra down time to rest your body and soothe your mind, because both will be put to the test very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you get the chance to deal with an issue that has been worrying you then do so – but don’t think that will be the end of the matter. The planets warn this isn’t a one-act play and you may have to return to it a time or two again.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be the sort to question your own beliefs, at least not often, but what happens today could have you wondering if you’ve got something badly wrong. Think about it but don’t change anything, not yet. You may see things differently tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Refuse to settle for second best, because the standards you set today are the standards that will stay with you over the next few weeks. Set your sights high and believe with both your head and your heart that you can reach the top and stay there.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you know what’s going on but appearances can be deceptive and with mind planet Mercury under pressure today you could be looking at an event from completely the wrong angle. Later in the week you will see things differently.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com