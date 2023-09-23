Open this photo in gallery: iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be somewhat impulsive over the coming year and that could upset people who think you should follow their lead rather than blaze your own trail. Too bad. You have no intention of waiting for them to act, not when you can make the first move yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can do yourself a lot of good this weekend, simply by agreeing to go along with what loved ones want to do rather than pushing your own agenda. The sun in your opposite sign urges you to treat other people’s needs with more respect.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get stuck into a task that should have been finished by now. A bit of extra physical effort over the next few days will save a lot of mental and emotional worry later on, so focus on that task to the exclusion of everything else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart means you will approach even the most difficult of challenges with a level of self-belief that all but guarantees success. Creative activities of all kinds are sure to go spectacularly well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yours is an emotional sign by nature and you need to see that as one of your strengths rather than one of your weaknesses. Your feelings are an essential part of you and must not be treated as if they are something to be ashamed of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your persuasive skills will blossom over the next few weeks, so decide what it is you want most from life then work out who you need to sweet-talk to get it. Whatever your deepest desire may be it is now in your power to possess it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot cling to the old way of doing things forever, so no matter how reluctant you may be to let go of the past you must now move with confidence and courage into the future. What happens next will convince you there is nothing to fear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is your time of year and you must make the most of it. If you focus on your No. 1 aim to the exclusion of everything else over the next few days you may be surprised, or even shocked, by how quickly it all comes together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that has been preying on your mind for weeks, months, maybe even years, must now be confronted and dealt with. The sun and Mars in the most sensitive area of your chart will give you the courage to face up to your deepest fears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your outlook on life is likely to change radically over the next few weeks and that is a very good thing. Unlike some people you don’t mind adjusting your opinions when confronted by updated information, so get ready to replace old ideas with new ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart is encouraging you to give your all on the work front. At some stage in the future you intend to be top dog and what you do over the next few days will bring that ambition closer to reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel the need to explore away from your usual environment then pack a bag and just go. The more adventurous you are over the next few weeks the more fun you will have and the more likely it is you will discover your true calling in life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The intensity of your feelings may surprise you over the next few days but that’s good in that your emotions have been bottled up inside for too long and need to be freed. For best results though make sure they are channeled in creative directions.

