Your daily horoscope: September 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus is strong on your birthday, which is good, but it is also under a degree of pressure, which is not so good. Take nothing for granted over the coming 12 months – expected the unexpected and, when it arrives, deal with it with your usual soft touch.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A potentially explosive situation can be defused but only if you show a great deal of restraint. Is that possible? That depends on you. Just this once, leave your Aries short temper at the door and look for a solution that everyone can be happy with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you keep your eye on the big picture and not get lost in trivial ideas and meaningless deeds. Only then will you be able to find the time for the things that really matter, such as affairs of the heart.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to be addicted to certain patterns of behaviour – you can easily break away from them. The sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart over the next few weeks will help you get rid of habits you no longer need.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t give up on an ambition that seems further away from reality than it has ever been. The planets suggest you are close to a breakthrough and just a little more patience and effort on your part will bring the success and recognition you crave.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars now is one of good fortune but you still need to be cautious, especially where money is concerned. Anyone who tells you that you need to spend big to earn their affection is not to be trusted – in fact, they’re to be avoided.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you have the courage and the confidence to strike out in a new direction? Of course you do. The fact is you have little choice in the matter as upcoming events will push you to make the kind of changes you might usually prefer to avoid.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even the most world-weary Libra should feel alive physically, mentally and emotionally now as the sun begins its journey through your sign – and once you feel good about yourself you can help friends and loved ones feel good about themselves too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if a partner or loved one seems a bit remote today. Venus in your sign makes you open and loving but not everyone’s feelings are as positive as yours, so give them the space they need to deal with what’s worrying them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why have you got it into your head that someone is out to get you? Whatever the reason may be you need to get past it quickly because this is a time of huge potential and it would be a crime to waste it on nameless fears.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get the red carpet treatment from friends, work colleagues and even your employer over the next few days. What do they see that is special in you? Most likely it’s your willingness to go the extra mile – for them as much as for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s journey through one of the most positive areas of your chart over the next few weeks will bring the kind of opportunities you feared would be denied you. Once you realize the universe is very much on your side there will be no stopping you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Can you afford to take risks, with relationships and friendships as well as with money? Probably not, at least for the time being. The influence of Uranus, planet of upheaval, is still strong, so don’t push your luck, or your luck may run out!

