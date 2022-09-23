Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to make a name for yourself this year you must plan ahead. With retrograde Mercury strong on your birthday you won’t get away with just a vague idea of what you are aiming for. Know your goals and how you intend to reach them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s move into your opposite sign today means you can and you must find ways to get along with other people. That does not just apply to the people you like, it also applies to the people you don’t like. It’s for your benefit, not theirs.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because you have been moving at top speed in recent weeks you may be inclined to keep going at that pace indefinitely, but there is really no need. Having built up so much momentum you can now relax and enjoy the fruits of your labours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The worries of recent weeks are about to be swept away and replaced with a feeling that all things are possible, for you personally if not for everyone. The sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart will endow you with a new lust for life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something will ruffle your feathers a bit today but you are advised not to let others see that you are unhappy with the situation. Some people enjoy making a nuisance of themselves and a negative reaction from you is sure to encourage them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There were a lot of things you did not say in recent weeks because you did not want to rock the boat. Now the cosmic picture is changing and in a matter of days, maybe minutes, you will be speaking your mind on all sorts of issues.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

All eyes have been on you over the past few weeks but now the sun is leaving your sign the spotlight won’t be quite as bright as it was before. However, that is not a license to go mad. The powers that be are still watching.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can sense that big changes are coming your way and you are determined to make the most of them. The sun in your sign over the next few weeks will point you in the right direction, then you must march confidently into the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may look calm on the outside but on the inside you are a swirling stew of emotions, some good, some bad, but all extremely hot! Make sure those emotions stay hidden beneath the surface over the next few days. Drama is best avoided.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the friendship area of your chart today your main aim must be to get together with like-minded people and work on projects that please you. Your efforts don’t have to change the world but they do have to be fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have kept away from the public gaze long enough – now you must stride confidently to the front of the stage and show the world what it’s been missing. The Sun’s move into the career area of your chart will embolden your quest for fame and fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your mood will change dramatically over the next few days and very much for the better. Not only will you feel more relaxed, both in your personal life and at work, but your confidence in your own abilities will soar. Self-belief is the key to success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You clearly believe you are entitled to more than you’ve been getting, so why are you not fighting for it? If others are to value your contributions they need to be made aware of what they will lose if you seek your fortune elsewhere.

