Your daily horoscope: September 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Trust what your inner voice tells you over the coming 12 months, even if people with more experience than you tell you the opposite. Deep down you already know what you should be doing with your life, so quiet your mind and listen – and then act!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you must point out where a friend or family member has been going wrong at least try to make your words sound positive. For the sake of your long-term relationship you need to be a bit more subtle than usual when handing out criticism.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t be much interested in work today, but that’s okay. The last few weeks have been intensely busy and it’s natural that there should be some sort of reaction. Give yourself time to replenish both your physical and mental energy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is no time to be indecisive where an affair of the heart is concerned. If you need to let someone know how much you care for them then come right out and say it. Don’t worry, they won’t slap your face for coming on too strong!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are many things you can get emotional about but the one thing you must not abandon logic and reason over is money. If an investment plan of some sort has not lived up to expectations then pull your cash out of it immediately.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A problem will only be a problem today if you are determined to think of it as a problem. If, on the other hand, you think of it as a challenge then most likely it won’t be a problem at all. Sometimes Leo you take life far too seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun leaves your birth sign today so your energy, both mental and physical, may tail off a bit, but that is to be expected. It’s just a sign that you need to slow down and focus on one or two aims rather than one or two dozen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun moves into your sign today and already you can sense that your luck could be changing for the better. Indeed it is, but good things won’t just happen as if by magic – it’s up to you to seize the initiative and get things started. Start now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t rush into something that you are not 100 per cent certain is in your best interests. At this time of year you are desperate to achieve things but you also need to be aware of events going on around you – and how they could impact on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have your doubts about what a friend or family member is up to then you must speak up. They may be annoyed with you interfering to begin with but it won’t be long before they realize you are right – and then they won’t stop thanking you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel like doing something out of the ordinary, or even outrageous, don’t think twice about it, just do it. The eyes of the world will be on you over the next few days, so pull out all the stops and give them something worth watching.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is going to be a good week for friendships of all kinds, and even if a relationship has not been going well of late it will start to go well now. You don’t have to do anything special, you just need to be ready to have fun together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone seems to believe that they are in your debt and wants to repay you. Even if you don’t actually want anything from them you should find a way they can help you. It will make them feel good about themselves, and that’s a nice aim in itself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com