Your daily horoscope: September 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Surprises will come thick and fast over the next 12 months, some of them good and some of them not so good, but all of them with the potential to get you moving in new and exciting directions. Don’t plan too far ahead, just react and have fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means express yourself freely today but be aware too that the words you choose, if negative or insulting, could easily come back at you later on. You know the old saying: if you can’t say something nice then say nothing at all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Avoid overreacting if you discover that a work colleague has let you down in some way. Most likely they have not done it to harm or spite you but because they had no choice in the matter. Maybe someone in a position of power put them up to it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If your mind is preoccupied with work problems or money issues then you are advised to resolve them quickly, because there are far more interesting matters on their way. The approaching new moon will open up a whole new world of possibilities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone tries to undermine your confidence today you must make it clear to them that nothing they can say or do will ever dent your self-belief. Cancer is a cardinal sign and that means you have the mental strength to triumph whatever the opposition.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Ignore any and all criticism that comes your way and keep doing what you have been doing these past few weeks. The planets indicate that if you stick to the path you have chosen you will reach your destination sooner than you expected. Your rivals can’t stop that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There seems to be a lot of loose talk at the moment, the kind of talk that could result in crossed lines and cross looks if allowed to go unchallenged. Make sure everyone sticks to the facts and steer clear of speculation and guesswork – they won’t lead anywhere good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because you have taken on so much in recent weeks you have also put yourself under a lot of pressure. The sun in your sign will boost your energy but you still need to be selective in what you do and who you do it for. Think ahead Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know what you want, and you know how to get it, and there is not a single, solitary doubt in your mind that you will possess it very soon. With that kind of self-belief you are sure to go far – but don’t go further than you have to!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find that the same old things are happening in the same old ways it’s most likely because your thinking is stuck in a groove. Try standing “outside” yourself today so you can see events from a wider perspective. At the moment your focus is too narrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs today may strike you as extremely funny but not everyone will get the joke. As a Capricorn you have a very dry sense of humor but sometimes it gets so dry that even your closest friends struggle to understand the punchline!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point fretting about all the changes taking place in the world. Since when did worry solve anything? Never. If you don't like what’s going on then make it your business to make a few changes yourself – ones you can live with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are being far too tense of late and need to loosen up a little – or even a lot. Look around for ways you can bring a bit more fun into your daily existence, ideally ways that include your friends and close family members. Live a little!

