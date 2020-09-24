 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: September 24

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter what you say or do over the coming year other people will oppose you. Does that mean you are doing something wrong? On the contrary, it means you are doing everything right and your rivals don’t like it. So say and do it all the more!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to get your point across to partners and loved ones today, thanks to Mars in your sign at odds with communications planet Mercury, but it won’t matter. Before the week is through the facts will have changed, along with your opinions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Work only at the pace you feel comfortable with today, not at the pace other people say is necessary to get a task done. What they mean, of course, is that they want the job done quickly and don’t care what effect it might have on you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to make excuses for something that went wrong. Yes, part of the failure may have been down to you but a far larger part was down to other people, so don’t let them shift the blame. No one can claim to be entirely innocent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

People you interact with, both at home and at work, may seem a bit irritable today but that is to be expected. A tense Mars-Mercury link will add an edge to one-to-one interactions, so don’t take it personally if others get annoyed for no reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must make sure you are on top of the facts before offering an opinion. If you say something you don’t know to be true there is a very real chance it could rebound on you. Your reputation for honesty is important, so don’t put it at risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you rush into something today there is a very real chance you will come to regret it. The more others say you must act now, right this very moment, the more you should consciously take your time. Getting it right is more important than being first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must have a clear idea of what it is you are trying to achieve, because if you are in any way confused you will make it easy for your rivals to take advantage. Time spent thinking about what you are doing – and why – will not be time wasted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find it hard to get moving today, but that could work in your favour. You may think you know all there is to know about a situation, but you may not know the half of it. Move too quickly and you could make a serious error of judgment

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t believe everything you hear today, not even if it comes from a trusted source. There is a real danger that someone you work or do business with thinks the only way to turn a profit is at your expense, so be on your guard at all times.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to be realistic about your ambitions. Yes, of course, you want to aim as high as you can but there is no point setting yourself targets you cannot possibly reach. Everyone has a natural limit to what they can do. Do you know what yours is?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stop worrying so much about what might go wrong and start believing that most things will go right for you over the next few weeks. The only thing that can hold you back is if you let negative thoughts get the upper hand. Don’t let that happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be true that friends and colleagues have been keeping things from you but don’t read too much into the situation. It certainly does not mean they are plotting together to betray you. Maybe they just think you don’t need to know.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies