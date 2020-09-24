Your daily horoscope: September 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter what you say or do over the coming year other people will oppose you. Does that mean you are doing something wrong? On the contrary, it means you are doing everything right and your rivals don’t like it. So say and do it all the more!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to get your point across to partners and loved ones today, thanks to Mars in your sign at odds with communications planet Mercury, but it won’t matter. Before the week is through the facts will have changed, along with your opinions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Work only at the pace you feel comfortable with today, not at the pace other people say is necessary to get a task done. What they mean, of course, is that they want the job done quickly and don’t care what effect it might have on you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to make excuses for something that went wrong. Yes, part of the failure may have been down to you but a far larger part was down to other people, so don’t let them shift the blame. No one can claim to be entirely innocent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

People you interact with, both at home and at work, may seem a bit irritable today but that is to be expected. A tense Mars-Mercury link will add an edge to one-to-one interactions, so don’t take it personally if others get annoyed for no reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must make sure you are on top of the facts before offering an opinion. If you say something you don’t know to be true there is a very real chance it could rebound on you. Your reputation for honesty is important, so don’t put it at risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you rush into something today there is a very real chance you will come to regret it. The more others say you must act now, right this very moment, the more you should consciously take your time. Getting it right is more important than being first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must have a clear idea of what it is you are trying to achieve, because if you are in any way confused you will make it easy for your rivals to take advantage. Time spent thinking about what you are doing – and why – will not be time wasted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find it hard to get moving today, but that could work in your favour. You may think you know all there is to know about a situation, but you may not know the half of it. Move too quickly and you could make a serious error of judgment

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t believe everything you hear today, not even if it comes from a trusted source. There is a real danger that someone you work or do business with thinks the only way to turn a profit is at your expense, so be on your guard at all times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to be realistic about your ambitions. Yes, of course, you want to aim as high as you can but there is no point setting yourself targets you cannot possibly reach. Everyone has a natural limit to what they can do. Do you know what yours is?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stop worrying so much about what might go wrong and start believing that most things will go right for you over the next few weeks. The only thing that can hold you back is if you let negative thoughts get the upper hand. Don’t let that happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be true that friends and colleagues have been keeping things from you but don’t read too much into the situation. It certainly does not mean they are plotting together to betray you. Maybe they just think you don’t need to know.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com