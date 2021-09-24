Your daily horoscope: September 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to spread your wings and search further afield for success. You may be happy in your current environment but your birthday chart is urging you to be more adventurous. There’s a world out there that needs you to get more involved.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to be sociable today, even to the extent of seeking out the kind of people you don’t usually get along with so you can have a good chat. Everyone has something to say and it’s possible that what others tell you could be to your benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Are your worries for real or are they illusions whipped up by your overactive imagination? Almost certainly it’s the latter, so quit being anxious and start searching around for reasons to be cheerful – there’s lots of them if you make an effort to look.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Others don’t doubt you are special, so why do you doubt it yourself? The sun, Mars and Mercury in the most dynamic area of your chart urge you to focus only on positive thoughts. You were born to be the best at what you do, so keep at it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why are you wasting time and energy looking over your shoulder as if something bad is about to creep up on you? Most of your fears are completely unreal and can safely be ignored. Even the ones that are real should be of only minor concern.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you can and you must think for yourself, even if that means rejecting accepted wisdom. The only voice that should be allowed to guide you is that small voice within that connects to the wisdom of the universe.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Let important people know who you are and what you can do. After all the efforts you have made in recent weeks it’s no surprise you need a rest but if you push yourself hard again today and over the weekend you’ll gain even more than before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how disturbing the news that comes your way over the next 24 hours you won’t let it faze you – in fact in a strange way it may even inspire you. The world will never be perfect and intelligent people, like you, accept it for what it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can be a bit obsessive at times but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If what you are obsessive about is making a difference, both to your own life and to the lives of others, then keep at it – it’s what the universe wants you to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partnership activities may be high on your agenda but they may not go as smoothly as you would like today. The best way to stay on good terms with other people is to be accepting of their weird ways – you don’t have to fall out over them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your personal feelings about a certain individual must not be allowed to damage your working relationship. The fact is you need them and they need you, and while that is the case both of you must strive to maintain a professional attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart urges you to seize life and make it work for you. You may have become used to the limitations that you’ve imposed on yourself but now it’s time to push past them. You’re capable of so much more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t find it hard to accept that people are different but that does not mean all actions are equal and it isn’t an excuse to lower your own standards. Strive to be a beacon of sensitivity and good sense. Others can learn a lot from you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com