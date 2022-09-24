Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart urges you to look back at something you started earlier in the year and then make radical changes. It may be ticking along nicely but deep down you know it could be doing so much better. What must you do to transform it?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and loved ones will do almost anything for you this weekend, all you have to do is ask. A new moon in the partnership area of your chart means you are the No. 1 person in their life at the moment, so make the most of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you think what you have to do this weekend is going to be boring then most likely it will be boring. If, however, you approach it as if it’s the most fun thing ever you may actually enjoy the time you spend on it. Give it a try.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life is full of opportunities, so act as if you cannot lose this weekend and you are sure to be a winner. The current new moon will encourage you to believe you are the most fortunate person in the world and your belief will make it a reality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing over the next 48 hours is that you keep your emotions in check, especially when dealing with people who bring out the worst in you. Recognize that you are a bit more touchy than usual and resolve to stay in control.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be on good terms with everyone this weekend and everyone will be on good terms with you. Get out and about and meet as many new people as you can. Lady Luck is more likely to smile on you when you are on the move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to worry too much about a business or financial problem, because no matter how much of a challenge it may be there is an easy answer and you will find that answer before the weekend is done. You may even make a profit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The new moon in your sign is a perfect omen of success. Be bold, be brave and be ready to move in a totally new direction if that is the vibe you get from the universe. Today is the first day of the rest of your hugely successful life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Clear out all the emotional junk you have accumulated over the past year or so. Many of the things you thought were holding you up are in fact holding you back and you will feel lighter both physically and spiritually when you’ve got rid of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Co-operation is a must this weekend, especially if there are things you need to get finished that you cannot complete on your own. The more you do with and for other people the more the universe will do for you – that’s a cosmic promise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put your own needs first this weekend and don’t worry if not everyone approves of what you are doing. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs it is natural for you to aim higher than most other people. You have big ideas and big ambitions too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in your fellow air sign of Libra makes this one of the best times of the year to start an adventure of some kind. Expand your horizons on every possible level – physical, mental and emotional – and have the time of your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to improve your financial position now is the time to invest in the future. Take some of that cash you would otherwise spend on baubles and bangles you don’t really need and direct it into a project that might one day make millions.

