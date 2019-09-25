Your daily horoscope: September 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, your ruler, is at odds with Saturn on your birthday, which means you will need to show a lot of self-discipline if you are to succeed. Eject everything that is of secondary importance from your life and focus exclusively on your number one goal.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

For best results try not to take anything too seriously, especially where one-to-one relationships are concerned. Today’s Venus-Saturn link could easily persuade you that something is important when, in the greater scheme of things, it does not matter in the slightest.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should find it easy to be generous with partners and loved ones and even work colleagues today, but don’t give too much away or you could leave yourself short. They say charity begins at home, so take care of your own emotional needs first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may have been a few upheavals on the domestic front in recent weeks but those days are now behind you, so kiss and make up with partners and loved ones and move ahead together. You have too much in common to be at each others’ throats.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to spend some time by yourself today then just do it – you don’t have to ask anyone’s permission. Because Cancer is such a sensitive sign you sometimes need to withdraw from life to get your head together, but that’s okay, people expect it of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you did something in the past that you now regret you may be tempted to make amends for it, but the planets suggest that may not be such a good idea. If it appears that others have forgotten about it then why raise the issue again?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no such thing as something for nothing, and if you don’t quite believe that now you will believe it by the end of the week. Whatever it is you are getting “for free” you will still have to pay a price. Fortunately, you can afford it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do what you can to help a friend in need but try not to put yourself in a position where you have to come to their rescue again and again. Sometimes you can be a bit too helpful for your own good. Don’t let less honourable types take advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to let someone off the hook when they don’t really deserve it but it’s unlikely they will appreciate it or thank you for it, so maybe you should come down on them hard instead. Sadly, it’s the only way some people learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to make a good impression on employers and other powerful people then don’t be too timid about it. You may be tempted to keep your distance so you don’t seem pushy but that would be a mistake – they WANT you to be forceful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can achieve almost anything now, but you must believe in yourself. Today’s Venus-Saturn link could cause you to doubt your own abilities but if you can overcome that and push ahead regardless you will accomplish things even your rivals praise you for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You possess an uncanny ability to get what you desire even when no one else wants you to have it. That ability will come in handy today as you go after an objective you’ve secretly had in your sights for some time. It’s as good as yours!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend makes a silly mistake today don’t make a big deal of it – they will respond better if you show some sensitivity. In the greater scheme of things it’s not the end of the world, so show you understand and help them get it right next time.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com