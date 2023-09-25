Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be ambitious in the extreme over the coming year but you must not use extreme methods to get what it is you desire. Sensitivity is essential in everything you do but especially when dealing with people who don’t share your drives and desires.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever it is you desire today you will be able to find someone who is happy to give it to you, but whether or not it does you any good remains to be seen. Also, make sure you know what they are going to want from you in return.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to help a friend or colleague in need today but don’t spend so much time on them that you neglect your own valid interests. If you put your well-being first you will be better placed to help others as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something is coming to an end in your life but you must not be sad about its loss. It served its purpose and now is the right time to leave it behind and move on to something better. What you gain will be worth more than what you lose.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Refuse to accept second best from other people today, and refuse to accept it from yourself as well. Set your standards high and make sure friends and loved ones and colleagues know you expect them to match your efforts on every level.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Changes to travel and social plans will be forced on you today but you must not get angry about it. Relax, go with the flow and accept that wherever you end up, and whenever it may be, that is what the universe wants for you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone who usually goes out of their way to help you will be annoyingly obstructive today. There is not much you can do about it, so recognize that you may have to wait a bit before you can get moving again. It won’t affect your long-term plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to avoid a problem the more you will be forced to face up to it. The simple fact is you have allowed a certain situation to get out of hand and now you must work doubly hard to get on top of it again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry if your mood is a bit down as the new week begins, because you will cheer up considerably over the next few days. At this time of year especially it can be hard to see what is good in the world, but make the effort anyway.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your goal for the coming week must be to identify your No. 1 priority and then to go after it with every ounce of physical, mental and emotional strength you can muster. Set your sights on success and refuse to take a break until you have got it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you are holding on too tightly to something that you can probably live without. It could be a possession, it could be a dream or it could be a relationship, but whatever it is you need to relax your grip.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be superficial differences between your aims and the aims of friends and family members but if you look closely you will realize that you are all aiming for roughly the same objective. Find ways you can help each other make progress.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Making difficult decisions rarely comes easy to you but the planets now insist that you face up to a long-running issue and resolve it once and for all. Yes, it may be a bit unpleasant in the short-term but later on you will be glad you acted quickly.

