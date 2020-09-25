Your daily horoscope: September 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to rely too much on what other people tell you over the coming year. Yes, of course, you should listen to those who have greater experience, but if what they say clashes with what your instincts tell you then follow your instincts. Trust yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you ask too many questions of loved ones today you might get answers you don’t really want to hear. Sometimes it is better not to know what has been going on, and the planets indicate this is one of those occasions. Put it out of your mind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone in a position of authority lays the charm on thick today you will no doubt wonder why. Don’t be too suspicious. It could just be that they appreciate your efforts and want to show they regard you as an equal, at least on a personal level.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to give up everything that went before if you want to push your life in a new direction. The past is not something you need to pretend did not occur, but a series of experiences you can build a better future on. Think about it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone you try to help makes it clear they don’t want your assistance you must accept it without getting upset. It doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate your offer, it simply means they feel they need to deal with the situation in their own way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn you may be putting an overly dramatic gloss on what is really just a normal event. It’s part of the Leo nature to exaggerate things, both the good and the bad – that’s why people see you as larger than life – but don’t overdo it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who tries to persuade you to sign up to their latest big idea will have to work hard to convince you that it’s to your benefit to do so. You need to be wary of what you agree to Virgo, especially if there are financial implications.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in your birth sign gives you so much courage and so much confidence. So what do you plan to do with it? Aim high, act first and do something that makes the world sit up and take notice. This is your time of year – so shine!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are not entirely sure that the path you are on is the right one for you then get a second opinion from someone you trust. They may be able to point to certain facts and figures that reassure you and convince you to keep going.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your friends want you to do one thing today but your family want you to do something else you may find it hard to decide. Find a solution that enables you to have fun with like-minded people while not completely alienating those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you go out of your way to be nice to someone who may not deserve it today you won’t get much in the way of thanks, but you will get a credit with the universe that you can cash in at a later date. Ultimately, nice guys DO win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be a danger that you waste time and money on a situation that is of no consequence today, but it’s hardly the end of the world. If doing something makes you feel good then that is really all the excuse you need. Do it well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn it would be better if you kept certain information to yourself today. Because you are such a people person you sometimes gossip when you should stay quiet. Usually no harm comes of it, but today the consequences could be damaging.

