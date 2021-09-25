Your daily horoscope: September 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means you will eagerly undertake even the toughest of assignments. The need to prove yourself will inspire you to raise your game to the kind of heights few can aspire to. You’ll be even more special than usual.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Emotional upheavals of one sort or another are to be expected this weekend, but with your ruling planet Mars linked to Saturn, planet of restriction, you shouldn’t find it hard to control yourself. Save your anger for when it is really needed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to sacrifice pleasure for duty and those who say you should are wrong. If you feel like going out and having a good time this weekend there is no reason why you should deny yourself – but make sure necessary work gets done too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point tying yourself in knots trying to adapt to other people’s plans. Go your own way and do your own thing over the next 48 hours, and if others say you need to be more of a team player tell them to practice what they preach.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay on good terms with people who could be important to your career progress. If you have to flatter them when you don’t really mean it console yourself with the fact that it’s in a good cause – your cause!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t change other people’s views by coming on too strong. Find ways to show those whose outlook conflicts with your own that it will be in their interests to find some middle ground between you. Try not to make it sound like a threat though!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you need to have more confidence in yourself. According to the planets you have plenty of good ideas that could lead to great things in the future – but first you must trust in them, and in yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to make sure you only fight battles that are important and that you know you can win. With your ability to see both sides of every situation that should not be too difficult, but you do need to keep your emotions in check.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is of the utmost importance that you use the right tactics in the right way at the right time. If you push ahead in the wrong direction over the next 48 hours you could set back your cause by days, weeks, maybe even months. Think before you act.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you can take on the world and win but while Saturn is moving retrograde you would be wise to set yourself targets that are easy to reach. Aiming for the stars may be fun, but falling straight back to Earth again could be embarrassing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have lost faith in a project that started well but which has been held back by events outside your control but you are advised to persevere with it. With Mars linked to your ruling planet Saturn this weekend renewed effort could yield remarkable results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your room for manoeuvre will be limited this weekend, so plan carefully and only commit yourself to tasks you know you can complete. It’s far better to do one thing that can be finished properly than a number of things that end up going nowhere.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how lucky you feel this is not a good time to take risks with money. If your spare cash is burning a hole in your pocket you should invest it in something of a long-term nature. There is no such thing as a quick profit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com