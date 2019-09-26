Your daily horoscope: September 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will strengthen your mind and add a touch of steel to your thinking. Don’t get so hard-hearted though that you refuse to take other people’s feelings into account. Compromise can always be found – if you care to look for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to say “no” to someone’s request for assistance but you have no choice in the matter. You know from long experience that if you get involved in their personal affairs it will become personal for you as well, and you really don’t need that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don't give too much away over the next 24 hours – in fact, don’t give anything away. The planets warn that once you start talking you may not be able to stop, so keep your thoughts to yourself, even at the risk of appearing a bit cold.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find yourself involved in some kind of debate or battle of wits today you are strongly advised to keep it at a light-hearted level. If you start getting competitive there is no guessing as to how the situation might develop – but it won’t be pretty.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not everyone will appreciate what you have to say today but don’t let that stop you from saying it. The simple fact is you can see things that others cannot, which gives you the right, even the obligation, to speak up. Don’t expect any thanks though.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you meet on your travels will question your beliefs and maybe even encourage you to think along different lines. But don’t place too much trust in their words. They may sound as if they know what they are talking about but can you be sure?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with power planet Pluto today, so there is a real possibility that you will fall out with someone in a position of authority. Say your piece by all means but be smart and recognize when it is time to back off.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have at least one and maybe several brilliant ideas today but you must not become so enamored of your own genius that you reject advice from friends and colleagues. They have some brilliant ideas too and their input could be invaluable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A fear or phobia you thought you had got over a long time ago will raise its head again and it will annoy you to think that you are not as mentally tough as you thought you were. Don’t sweat it Scorpio – it can’t hurt you in the slightest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how hard you try to persuade a friend or family member to see things your way today you won’t succeed, so save your breath. They may very well know that you are right but they have no intention of admitting it. Don’t waste your time on them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This could be a frustrating sort of day as the plans you made fall apart for no apparent reason. What you need to realize is that in the greater scheme of things there is always a reason. Keep thinking and keep your overall goal in mind at all times.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend’s inability to make up their mind may disrupt your travel plans today but the good news is you didn’t need to be on the move anyway, so most likely they’ve done you a favour. You’ll have more fun staying right where you are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The news you get over the next 24 hours may not be the news you were hoping for but it’s very much the news you need to hear, so be thankful for that. Also, steer clear of social media for a while and give yourself space to think.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com